What to Watch on Hulu: 6 Most Heartbreaking Movies to Watch this Weekend

If you're in the mood for a good cry, Hulu has you covered with a collection of emotional movies that deliver heartfelt stories and unforgettable moments.

Whether you’re reflecting on life, love, or loss, these films will give you the emotional release you need. Here are six heartbreaking movies on Hulu to watch this weekend.

1. Cast Away (2000)

Loneliness takes center stage in Cast Away, making it a powerful choice for a tearful movie night. Tom Hanks stars as Chuck Noland, a man stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. His journey to survive in complete isolation is both inspiring and heart-wrenching.

One unforgettable moment is Chuck's relationship with Wilson, a volleyball he personifies to cope with loneliness. The emotional blow comes when Chuck finally escapes the island, only to find that life back home has moved on without him.

2. A Star Is Born (2018)

This 2018 adaptation of A Star Is Born brings raw emotions to the screen with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper as the leads. The film follows their love story as musicians navigating fame and personal struggles.

The highs of love and success are contrasted with the lows of sacrifice and loss. One viewer favorite is the poignant musical performances that bring the characters’ emotions to life. The movie’s emotional depth makes it a must-watch for anyone ready to shed some tears.

3. The Last Song (2010)

Based on the Nicholas Sparks novel, The Last Song stars Miley Cyrus as Ronnie, a teenager grappling with her parents' divorce and her relationship with her estranged father. Spending a summer together, Ronnie discovers the importance of family and love.

Liam Hemsworth co-stars as her love interest, but the film’s most touching moments revolve around her bond with her father. Just as they reconcile, tragedy strikes, adding another layer of heartbreak to this emotional story.

4. (500) Days of Summer (2009)

500 Days of Summer takes a realistic look at heartbreak and self-discovery. The story follows Tom Hansen, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, as he reflects on his failed relationship with Summer Finn (Zooey Deschanel).

Through flashbacks and introspection, Tom learns hard truths about love and expectations. The film’s raw and honest portrayal of relationships makes it relatable and perfect for anyone processing a breakup.

5. The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Teen romance meets profound life lessons in The Fault in Our Stars. Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort play cancer patients Hazel and Gus, who fall in love despite their fragile health.

The film follows their journey as they explore love, loss, and the fleeting beauty of life. It’s a story filled with emotional highs and lows, leaving viewers deeply moved.

6. Titanic (1997)

A timeless classic, Titanic remains one of the most emotional films ever made. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star as Jack and Rose, whose love blossoms aboard the ill-fated ship.

Their whirlwind romance is tragically cut short as the Titanic sinks, taking countless lives. Even if you’ve seen it before, the film’s emotional weight never fades, making it a tearjerker that’s hard to forget.

