What to Watch on Hulu: 6 Movies and TV Shows You Need to Catch With Your Bestie This Galentine's Day

Spending time with your best friend is always special, but Galentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate your friendship.

Hulu offers a great selection of TV shows and movies that highlight the ups and downs of friendships, from classic sitcoms to modern comedies. Whether you’re looking for laughter, nostalgia, or heartfelt moments, here are six must-watch picks for you and your bestie.

1. The Golden Girls

No friendship watchlist is complete without The Golden Girls. This beloved 1980s sitcom follows four older women, Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia, living together in Miami.

The show captures the beauty of lifelong friendships with sharp humor and heartwarming moments. The late Betty White’s portrayal of Rose adds to its charm. The series won multiple awards and remains a fan favorite decades later.

2. Broad City

If you and your best friend love offbeat humor, Broad City is a perfect choice. Created by and starring Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, this comedy follows two twenty-something best friends navigating life in New York City.

From everyday struggles to wild adventures, their friendship is the heart of the show. It’s a fun and relatable series that celebrates the chaos of young adulthood.

3. The First Wives Club

For a mix of comedy and empowerment, The First Wives Club is a must-watch. This 1996 film stars Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn, and Bette Midler as three women seeking revenge on their unfaithful ex-husbands. It’s a classic feel-good film perfect for a Galentine’s Day movie night.

4. PEN15

Middle school was awkward for everyone, and PEN15 captures those cringeworthy moments in the best way. Starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as their 13-year-old selves, the show takes place in the early 2000s, bringing a wave of nostalgia.

With a mix of humor and sincerity, PEN15 reminds viewers of the struggles and joys of growing up with a best friend by your side.

5. Will & Grace

A groundbreaking sitcom, Will & Grace follows the lives of best friends Will Truman and Grace Adler. The show, which originally aired in the late ‘90s and returned for a reboot, features witty banter and hilarious moments with supporting characters Jack and Karen.

With strong friendships at its core, Will & Grace remains one of the most influential sitcoms celebrating love and loyalty between friends.

6. Booksmart

For a modern take on friendship, Booksmart is a must-watch. This 2019 coming-of-age comedy follows two high-achieving high schoolers, played by Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, who decide to make up for lost time by cramming four years of fun into one night.

