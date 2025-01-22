What To Watch On Hulu: Six '90s Movies To Catch To Relive Your Childhood Days

Hulu offers a treasure trove of nostalgia with its extensive library of '90s movies. Whether you're looking to revisit family favorites or rediscover hidden gems, this lineup is perfect for a trip down memory lane. Here's a curated list of six standout titles from the 90s Movies On Hulu.

1. It Takes Two (1995)

If you were a fan of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, It Takes Two is a must-watch. This classic features the Olsen twins in a heartwarming story about two girls, one rich and one from an orphanage, who switch places to bring their families together.

Fans fondly remember its feel-good vibes and comedic moments. The movie has become a staple for those who loved the twin duo during their peak in the '90s.

2. The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

While technically from the cusp of the 2000s, The Emperor's New Groove encapsulates the humor and charm of late '90s Disney animation.

Featuring the vocal talents of David Spade as Kuzco, a self-absorbed emperor turned llama, this film delivers laugh-out-loud moments for all ages. It's a perfect reminder of how Disney blended comedy and heartfelt storytelling in this era.

3. Superstar (1999)

Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell shine in this hilarious Saturday Night Live spin-off. Superstar follows Mary Katherine Gallagher, an eccentric Catholic schoolgirl with dreams of stardom.

Despite a lukewarm reception from critics like Roger Ebert, who called it "a film that runs out of reason for existing," it has gained a cult following. If you enjoy quirky comedy, this movie is worth a revisit.

4. Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)

Although it predates the '90s, Girls Just Want to Have Fun remained a cable TV favorite throughout the decade. Starring a young Sarah Jessica Parker, the movie tells the story of a girl chasing her dream of dancing on a hit TV show. Its upbeat soundtrack and lively dance sequences make it a fun watch, even today.

5. Stuart Little (1999)

This beloved live-action/animated hybrid movie is a charming adaptation of E.B. White's classic book. Directed by Rob Minkoff and featuring the voice of Michael J. Fox as Stuart, the Little Mouse captured audiences' hearts.

The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Geena Davis, Hugh Laurie, and Jonathan Lipnicki. With a global box office of over $300 million, Stuart Little was a massive success, leading to sequels and a TV series.

6. Jurassic Park (1993)

Few movies defined the '90s like Jurassic Park. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this science fiction masterpiece brought dinosaurs to life with groundbreaking visual effects.

Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, the story follows a group of visitors who must survive after the park's security systems fail. The film's legacy endures as one of the most iconic movies of all time, making it a must-watch for fans of adventure and suspense.

