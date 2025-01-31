What to Watch on Netflix: 6 Feel Good Movies to Watch This Weekend
Wholesome Films to Lift Your Spirits this Weekend.
Sometimes, you just need a heartwarming movie to escape from the stress of everyday life. Whether you're looking for laughter, adventure, or a touching story, Netflix has plenty of feel-good films to choose from. Here are six great picks that will leave you smiling by the end.
Rescued by Ruby
Based on a true story, this film follows Ruby, an energetic shelter dog, and her unlikely journey to becoming a search-and-rescue hero. Full of heartwarming moments, it’s a perfect pick for dog lovers.
Mixtape
Set in 1999, this nostalgic coming-of-age film follows 12-year-old Beverly as she discovers an old mixtape made by her late parents. Determined to learn more about them, she tracks down each song, leading to a heartfelt and fun adventure.
Sing 2
The lovable animated gang is back, setting their sights on putting on a spectacular show for a legendary rockstar. Packed with catchy songs, funny moments, and touching messages about perseverance, it’s a great choice for the whole family.
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
When a quirky, dysfunctional family finds themselves at the center of a robot apocalypse, they must put aside their differences to save humanity. This animated comedy is hilarious, heartfelt, and perfect for all ages.
Big Daddy
Adam Sandler delivers laughs and warm moments as a lazy man who unexpectedly takes in a young boy. As he learns how to be a responsible guardian, their bond grows, leading to plenty of funny and touching moments.
The Sea Beast
This visually stunning animated adventure follows a brave young girl who sneaks onto a famous monster hunter’s ship. What follows is an epic journey that challenges everything she thought she knew about sea beasts.
Whether you’re in the mood for adventure, comedy, or heartfelt moments, these six movies offer the perfect mix of feel-good entertainment. So grab some snacks, get cozy, and enjoy a weekend filled with uplifting storytelling.
