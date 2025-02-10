What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, and More This Weekend? 6 Movies and Series You Need to Catch: From We Live in Time to Love Hurts

Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Peacock, amongst the other streaming platforms, have sorted out the plans for the weekend. The audiences can stream new movies and TV shows that have made their way to the digital screens. From the Andrew Garfield starrer We Live in Time to The Kardashians season 6, the viewers can choose from a wide range of options, as per the mood. Scroll down to learn about the top films and series to add to your watch list.

We Live in Time (Max)

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh romance each other in the latest release, We Live in Live. The movie is based on the story by John Crowley and is sure to leave the audience with tears. The film begins with a funny meet-cute between the lead characters and is soon to jump into the tragedy that hit the couple, shattering their lives. The movie has been released digitally on February 6.

Love Hurts (Theaters)

Love Hurts is a romantic comedy with a hint of action in it. The movie stars Ke Huy Quan, who is a hitman turned realtor, selling out properties to the clients. However, his past soon knocks his door. When his brother approaches to seek vengeance, he is forced to confront his true nature. The movie has been successfully running in theaters since February 7.

The Kardashians season 6 (Hulu)

The Kardashians and the Jenners have come together yet again for a new season. The family will celebrate every new and big news, which includes Khloe’s 40th birthday and Kim Kardashian’s step back on TV. Moreover, the sisters will discuss personal lives, relationships, and conflicts. The first episode of the show is available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes releasing weekly.

Advertisement

Spencer (Netflix)

Kristen Stewart rules the screens as she plays the role of Princess Diana. Spencer has finally made its way to the digital screens, where the movie showcases the struggles of the late Princess of Wales in Buckingham Palace as she finds herself on crossroads. The news of infidelity hit the lady, but she also has to be there for her sons. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

Apple Cider Vinegar (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever portrays the role of the infamous Belle Gibson in the six episodes of Apple Cider Vinegar. The show will tell the tale of an influencer who scammed people with her recipes. The series is based on true events, providing every minute detail about the Australia-based case.The show premiered on Netflix on February 7.

Invincible season 3 (Prime Video)

One of the highly anticipated series, Invincible, has returned with season 3. The new bunch of episodes will reveal to the 17-year-old boy about his father, whom he believed to be a hero. When reality hits, it changes the dynamics of the relationships. New episodes of Invincible will drop weekly for the next four weeks.

Advertisement