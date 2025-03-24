What to Watch on OTT, March 24 to 30: From Paul American to The Studio on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and Apple TV+

This week, streaming platforms are rolling out an exciting lineup of new titles, ranging from gripping thrillers to heartfelt dramas and unscripted reality series. Here's a breakdown of what's coming to your screens:

Caught (Netflix) - March 26

Caught is an upcoming Argentinian thriller series set to premiere on Netflix on March 26, 2025. Based on Harlan Coben's novel, the six-episode miniseries follows journalist Ema Garay, portrayed by Soledad Villamil, renowned for exposing criminals who have evaded justice.

Her investigation into a 16-year-old's disappearance leads her to suspect Leo Mercer (Juan Minujín), a social worker, unraveling a complex web of interconnected mysteries and challenging her professional and personal boundaries.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 (Netflix) - March 27

Survival of the Thickest returns for its second season on Netflix, premiering March 27, 2025. The comedy-drama continues to follow Mavis Beaumont, portrayed by Michelle Buteau, as she navigates her late 30s with resilience and humor.

This season, Mavis embarks on a journey to Rome to pursue love, returns to New York to launch a plus-size clothing line with her friend Marley (Tasha Smith), and supports her friend Khalil (Tone Bell) as he seeks therapy for creative blocks.

The Life List (Netflix) - March 28

The Life List is an upcoming American romantic comedy-drama directed by Adam Brooks, set to premiere on Netflix on March 28, 2025.

Adapted from Lori Nelson Spielman's novel, the film stars Sofia Carson as Alex Rose, a young woman who, following her mother's death, embarks on a journey to complete a childhood bucket list to secure her inheritance.

This quest leads her to uncover family secrets, find romance, and rediscover herself. The cast also includes Connie Britton, Kyle Allen, and Sebastian de Souza.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 (Prime Video) - March 27

Bosch: Legacy returns for its third and final season on March 27, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. This season, comprising 10 episodes, will see the release of four episodes on premiere day, followed by two new episodes each week until the series finale on April 17.

The storyline continues to follow retired LAPD detective Harry Bosch, portrayed by Titus Welliver, as he navigates the complexities of his new role as a private investigator.

Paul American (MAX) - March 27

Paul American is an upcoming reality series premiering on Max on March 27, 2025. The eight-episode show provides an intimate look into the lives of brothers Jake and Logan Paul, chronicling their journey from early content creators to global sports and entertainment figures.

Featuring archival and never-before-seen footage, the series offers unprecedented access to their personal and professional endeavors. New episodes will be released weekly, culminating in the season finale on May 15.

The Studio (Apple TV+) - March 26

The Studio is an upcoming comedy series premiering on Apple TV+ on March 26, 2025, with its first two episodes. Created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, the show stars Rogen alongside Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kathryn Hahn.

The story follows Matt Remick, the new head of Continental Studios, as he navigates the challenges of reviving a struggling film company in the midst of shifting industry trends and economic changes.

Side Quest (Apple TV+) - March 26

Side Quest is an upcoming anthology series that expands the Mythic Quest universe, set to premiere on Apple TV+ on March 26, 2025.

The four-episode series delves into the lives of employees, players, and fans influenced by the fictional MMORPG, Mythic Quest, offering standalone stories that explore their unique experiences and connections to the game.

Notably, the final episode, The Last Raid, takes place entirely within the game's virtual world, following a group of high school friends who reunite annually for significant in-game events.

This spinoff aims to provide a deeper look into the in-game world and the community surrounding Mythic Quest, complementing the main series' focus on the game's developers.