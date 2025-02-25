What to Watch on OTT Platforms This Week: Demon City to Berlin ER; Check List of Movies and Shows to Stream

The OTT platforms have refilled the stock of entertainment with new movies and shows hitting the digital platforms. The audiences are to be seated for varied genres to choose from. Whether diving into high-intensity action in Demon City or family drama in the first season of Beyond the Gates, the streamers have got it all. We have listed down the top 8 films and series for you to sit back and enjoy in the comfort of your homes this week.

Scroll down to read the complete list.

Demon City (Netflix)

For the fans of action genres, Demon City is the one to add to your watchlist. The movie stars Toma Ikuta in the lead, who plays the role of a hitman getting framed for the murder of his family. To come clean of the crime he has not committed, the hitman goes on a revenge spree against the “masked” demons roaming in and around the city. The film is slated to stream on Netflix on February 27.

Berlin ER (Apple TV+)

With the new TV show hitting the digital platform, Berlin ER brings a twist to the regular hospital drama. The series revolves around Haley Louise Jones, who portrays a young doctor and a new entrant into the top hospitals of Berlin. After she witnesses her personal life falling apart, she finds calm in handling emergency situations in the operation theater. Moreover, it is her task to unite with her team of doctors to save lives. The first episode of the show will premiere on February 26 on Apple TV+.

Shoresy Season 4 (Hulu)

The fourth season of the sports drama has hit the digital screens. The new bunch of episodes have heavily focused on the choices Shoresy made after he was offered two career positions. As for the plot of the show, the synopsis reads, “Foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan-favorite character, Shoresy, joins the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again.”

The show can be streamed on Hulu.

Beyond the Gates Season 1 (Paramount+)

For fans of soap operas and family dramas, the first season of Beyond the Gates is set to release on the digital platform soon. After decades of dominance by shows like General Hospital and Bold and Beautiful, Beyond the Gates is returning with the old-school format after nearly 25 years. The episodes will be aired on the CBS network and simultaneously on Paramount+. The first episode of the show is now available to stream on the platform.

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (Netflix)

Bringing out behind the scenes of Miss Italia, the documentary by Patrizia Mirigliani showcases her fight to save the pageant that has been trapped amidst controversies and scandals. The movie will also reveal old-school men's trends and how the change in beauty standards has defined the competition in the modern era. Miss Italia Mustn't Die will stream on Netflix starting February 27.

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke (Hulu)

The new drama series on Hulu captures the real incidents behind the arrest of vlogger Ruby Franke, who was convicted on the charges of child abuse. The docu-series will involve interviews of Franke’s family members, including her husband and two children. The influence was one of the most loved on social media until the truth of her brutality surfaced on the internet.

Devil in the Family: Fall of Ruby Franke will be available to watch on Hulu starting February 27.

Toxic Town (Netflix)

Toxic Town is based on one of the biggest environmental scandals in the U.K., where people are poisoned due to Corby waste. As the plot synopsis of the show says, “Focusing on the mothers, who took on a David and Goliath battle for justice, the series traces through the years of their fight as a terrible truth comes to the surface.” The mini-series will be available to stream on Netflix starting on February 27.

Full Swing Season 3 (Netflix)

The show is specially designed for golf lovers. Full Swing’s new season focuses on the game’s highs and lows. The episodes look forward to the interpersonal relationships of the players and bring in the parallelism with the first season. The audience of the show will get into the intense dramas and golf championships. The new season of the show will stream on Netflix from February 27.