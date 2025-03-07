What to Watch on Peacock: 6 Docu-Series You Need to Catch This Weekend; From The Swift Effect to Anatomy of Lies

Peacock's incredible docu-series library will get you hooked as it has something for everyone. It's an enormous line-up that includes well-researched, powerful narratives, in-depth journeys, and thought-provoking tales.

NBC Universal's streaming service presents a rich archive of docu-series from stories about Taylor Swift's stardom to murders at sea and beyond. We've curated a fine list of 6 must-watch docu-series on Peacock that'll be just enough food for your brain while satiating your entertainment requirements.

Here are 6 docu-series on Peacock you need to catch this weekend

1. The Swift Effect

This docu-series examines Taylor Swift's unprecedented influence on the international economy. From redefining businesses such as music, fashion, and sport to affecting charity and education, Swift's brand rakes in billions, redrawing contemporary business scenes.

2. The Americas

Hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring Hans Zimmer's score, this stunning 10-part series from the producers of Planet Earth reveals the rich variety of wildlife and scenery of South and North America. Explore the Gulf Coast, Amazon, Andes, Caribbean, West Coast, Patagonia, and beyond in breathtaking never-before-seen images.

3. Cruise Ship Killers

This Canadian true crime series on mysterious deaths and vanishing people at sea takes a closer look with the advice of experts such as horror novelist J.H. Moncrieff, forensic expert Kim Witt, and retired policeman Damian Turner. Every episode unfolds disturbing cases with dramatization and interviews of witnesses.

4. SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

As part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Saturday Night Live, this four-part series goes behind the scenes. It explores the iconic comedy program's nuances starting from the audition process, to what it's like in the writing room, and the making of some classic sketches, providing new insight into its enduring legacy.

5. Anatomy of Lies

This riveting docuseries exposes the astonishing fraud of Grey's Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch, who had Hollywood enthralled with a made-up life narrative. As her lies unfold, fellow writers discover the reality of her success.

6. John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise

This eerie true crime show explores the frightening crimes of John Wayne Gacy, who killed 33 young men from 1972 to 1978 while presenting the image of a respected citizen—even dressing up as a clown for sick children.

Take your pick now.