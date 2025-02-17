What to Watch on Prime Video: 5 Best Movies and Series to Catch This Week; Featuring My Fault London, Elevation and More

Prime Video is bringing in a new platter of entertainment for the audience to choose from. The streaming platform will include the new releases of the week, from My Fault: London to Reacher season 3, and Elevation. The added films and TV shows will include multiple genres, letting the viewers pick their favorite from the list. Below are the top 5 movies and series that will be available to stream on the digital platform this week.

Invincible Season 3 (February 6)

Invincible is a story about a 17-year-old boy who becomes the Earth’s greatest defender after inheriting his father’s superpowers. While in the past two seasons, the fans witnessed Mark getting hold of the powers, the new bunch of episodes showcase the challenges that the boy faces after he is forced to catch up with his past. The new season is available to stream on the digital platform.

Elevation (February 8)

Anthony Mackie has been ruling the industry with his excellent performances. The Marvel star has delivered yet another laudworthy performance in the new film, Elevation. The movie is based on the post-apocalyptic times, where the survivors find a way to escape the giant creatures. Apart from the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star, the movie also includes Maddie Hasson, Morena Baccarin, and Danny Boyd.

The movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

Newtopia (February 8)

Newtopia gives the audience a fresh perspective on the romance genre. The movie revolves around Lee Jae-yoon and Kang Young-joo, who have been admitted into the military services, and amid a zombie outbreak, the duo race towards each other to be reunited again. The film has been available to watch on the streaming platform since February 8.

My Fault: London (February 13)

Based on the Wattpad story, My Fault: London has arrived on Prime Video. The movie revolves around step-siblings and a brewing attraction between them; this film is for the audience who are seated for some romance. The movie stars Matthew Broom and Asha Banks. Moreover, My Fault: London is also adapted from the hit Spanish film Culpa Mia.

Reacher Season 3 (Febraury 20)

Alan Ritchson will return on the screens with an action-packed third season of Reacher. The show is based on the novel title Persuader, penned by Lee Child. The actor will reprise his role as Jack Reacher, with Maria Sten playing the character of Frances Neagley.

Other new faces joining the cast include Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Ritchers. The new bunch of episodes will be available to stream from February 20.