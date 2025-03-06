What to Watch on Prime Video: 6 Horror Movies to Bing in March; From Bones and All to Saint Maud

Horror movies have evolved into a genre with a spectrum of subgenres, including psychological thrillers and sci-fi horror. Amazon Prime Video offers a diverse collection of horror films across these subgenres, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

From classic horrors like Children of the Corn to modern thrillers like Bones and All, we have curated a power-packed list of must-watch horror flicks available on the platform.

Saint Maud

A psychological horror thriller that delivers hair-raising and deeply intuitive moments, Rose Glass's debut feature explores the complexities of religious conversion. The story follows a devout nurse who becomes dangerously obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient, according to the official synopsis.

Children of the Corn

This vintage flick remains a timeless favorite for horror geeks! Based on Stephen King’s short story, this 1984 film follows a couple who become trapped in a remote town ruled by a dangerous religious cult of children. The bloodthirsty cult believes that anyone over the age of 18 must be killed.

10 Cloverfield Lane

It’s a horror sci-fi thriller that will get your heart pumping! The second of the Cloverfield Lane trilogy follows Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who finds herself tied in an underground bunker after awakening from her accident.

Her captor, Howard (John Goodman), tells her about a dangerous apocalypse that has made Earth inhabitable and poisonous. But things take a dark turn when she learns he’d been lying to her all this time.

Black Box

Mind games run rampant in this Prime Video original horror sci-fi! Black Box follows Nolan Wright (Mamoudou Athie), a single father who suffered amnesia following a deadly car crash that killed his wife. In the aftermath of the tragic incident, he “undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is,” says the synopsis.

Bones and All

The romantic horror tells a love story between two young cannibals — the title literally entails. It follows Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet’s characters, who are outcasted from society and trying to deal with their hunger for human flesh. Will their hunger pang turn them against each other?

When all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts, it’s time to determine whether love can survive their otherness.

The Invisible Man

Another classic horror film of all time, led by Elisabeth Moss. The story revolves around Cecilia (Moss), who suspects that her abusive ex-boyfriend’s death was a hoax after he kills himself and leaves her his fortune.

She ends up being hunted by someone nobody could see. In addition to the scary stuff, the movie beautifully explores the aftermath of being in an abusive relationship.