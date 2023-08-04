What to watch this weekend (4–6 August): From Heartstopper 2 to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, here's the list

While the month of July brought forth several new movies and television series, August is not far behind with plenty of exciting content to consume. Films and shows ranging from sci-fi and romance to drama, and adventure are all set for release this month, and here's a brief list of content from different genres and platforms that entertainment fanatics can enjoy.

Whether you prefer the theatres or the comfort of your home, we've got you covered. From animated content to live-action and from theatrical releases being available to stream online to long-awaited OTT series, here's what you can binge-watch this weekend.

1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a computer-animated superhero film. It chronicles the lives of the Turtle brothers as they try to win the hearts of the residents of New Yorker while facing an army of mutants.

Release date: August 2, 2023

August 2, 2023 Genre: Action, adventure

Action, adventure Directed by: Jeff Rowe

Jeff Rowe Starring: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr, Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Post Malone, Paul Rudd

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr, Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Post Malone, Paul Rudd Suitable for: PG

PG Run time: 100 minutes

100 minutes Box office collection: N/A

N/A Where to watch: Theatres

Theatres IMDb rating: N/A

2) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy superhero franchise. It revolves around Peter Quill aka Star-Lord and the other Guardians as they rally up their team to save one of their own and defend the universe against High Evolutionary.

Release date: May 5, 2023

May 5, 2023 Streaming date: August 2, 2023

August 2, 2023 Genre: Action, science fiction, adventure

Action, science fiction, adventure Directed by: James Gunn

James Gunn Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run time: 150 minutes

150 minutes Box office collection: $845.3 million

$845.3 million OTT Platform: Disney+

Disney+ IMDb rating: N/A

3) Heartstopper Season 2

Heartstopper is a coming-of-age rom-com television series. It chronicles the lives of teenagers Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson who fall for each other and learn about love, friendship, and life while dealing with homophobia, lessons, and other challenges.

Release date: August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023 Genre: Romance, comedy, drama

Romance, comedy, drama Directed by: Euros Lyn

Euros Lyn Starring: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan

Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan Suitable for: TV-14

TV-14 Episodes: 8

8 Box office collection: N/A

N/A OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: N/A

4) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a computer-animated film based on Nintendo's popular Mario video game franchise. Mario, a plumber, travels with his brother, Luigi through an underground labyrinth. He meets Princess Peach, a captured princess, and attempts to save her. Mario faces off against Bowser who aims to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom by marrying Peach.

Release date: April 5, 2023

April 5, 2023 Streaming date: August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023 Genre: Adventure, comedy

Adventure, comedy Directed by: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic Starring: Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen

Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen Suitable for: PG

PG Run time: 92 minutes

92 minutes Box office collection: $1.356 billion

$1.356 billion OTT Platform: Peacock

Peacock IMDb rating: N/A

5) The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Volume 2

The Lincoln Lawyer is a television series based on the books of Michael Connelly. It revolves around Mickey Haller, a lawyer who works in the back of his chauffeur-driven, full-size luxury SUV Lincoln Navigator as he takes on cases in Los Angeles.

Release date: August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023 Genre: Legal drama

Legal drama Developed by: Ted Humphrey

Ted Humphrey Starring: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Christopher Gorham

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Christopher Gorham Suitable for: TV-MA

TV-MA Episodes: 5 of 10

5 of 10 Box office collection: N/A

N/A OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: N/A

6) Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 2

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is a television series based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman. It chronicles the 1980s era of the iconic basketball team Los Angeles Lakers.

Release date: August 6, 2023

August 6, 2023 Genre: Sports drama

Sports drama Created by: Max Borenstein, Jim Hecht

Max Borenstein, Jim Hecht Starring: John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen

John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen Suitable for: TV-MA

TV-MA Episodes: 7

7 Box office collection: N/A

N/A OTT Platform: HBO

HBO IMDb rating: N/A

