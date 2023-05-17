What Travis Scott thinks of ex Kylie Jenner’s rumored relationship with Timothee Chalamet? DEETS inside

Love triangle? It seems like Kylie Jenner’s rumored relationship is not loved by everyone, including her ex, Travis Scott. As per reports, Travis Scott isn’t happy about his ex-Kylie Jenner moving on with Oscar winner Timothee Chalamet. Fans believed that Kylie and Scott may reconcile again considering their history of breaking up and reconciling when they announced their separation from one another in January 2023. But Timothee Chalamet and the mother of two then surprised us with a storyline twist that the two might be dating.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner put co-parenting first

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have yet to formally declare their relationship to the public, but there have been enough rumors, headlines, and taco dates Amid the ongoing dating rumors, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner appear to be avoiding controversy and focusing on their children. As per sources, Travis has always been a hands-on father to his kids. Though Travis is allegedly not happy that Kylie is moving on, they remain friendly and committed to co-parenting and being the best parents they can be. As per sources, “He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority [and] ... is always going above and beyond as a dad,"

Kylie and Travis had a wonderful relationship in the past. The two were the town's popular couple. They have two kids together, Stormi, age 5, and Aire, age 2. They now co-parent the children.

Is Kylie Jenner dating Timothee Chalamet?

The relationship rumors regarding Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet came to light in early April when a video of the two at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture catwalk show began to surface on social media. The beauty mogul fueled the relationship rumors once again when she was spotted pulling up to the actor's Beverly Hills home on April 13. The 'Dune' actor and Kylie were also spotted out on a romantic taco date on April 7, which seemed to confirm their relationship. As per reports, Kylie and the 27-year-old are now keeping their romance "casual" a few days after the former millionaire was spotted at Timothee's home. Sources say that "Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,"





