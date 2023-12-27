What turned an action-packed Die Hard into a Holidays classic; exploring the lore

The debate over whether Die Hard qualifies as a Christmas movie has become a perennial discussion in pop culture. The action-packed film, starring Bruce Willis as the resilient Detective John McClane, unfolds during a Christmas Eve hostage situation. While some argue that the movie's setting during the festive season makes it a Christmas film, others contend that its intense action and thriller elements place it outside the traditional holiday genre. Despite the ongoing debate, Die Hard has gained a unique status, with fans incorporating it into their holiday movie traditions, adding a dose of excitement to the seasonal cinematic repertoire.

What turned an action-packed Die Hard into a Holiday classic?

Seasoned holiday-movie star Peter Billingsley recently shared his perspective on whether Die Hard qualifies as a Christmas film. During an episode of the A Cinematic Christmas Journey podcast, the 52-year-old actor, renowned for his role in A Christmas Story and appearances in holiday classics like Elf and Four Christmases, engaged in a discussion with co-host Steve Byrne and the film's cinematographer, Jan de Bont.

In the podcast, Billingsley mentioned de Bont's skepticism about Die Hard being a Christmas movie. The cinematographer, known for directing films like Twister and Speed, expressed his disbelief to People stating, "I had seen some quotes of him that he did not believe that Die Hard was a Christmas movie. He said, ‘I just don't see it.’ So I said, ‘Would you mind if I try to convince you of why this is a Christmas movie? I know you made it. I know you’ve lived with it for a very long time, since 1988.’ He said, ‘Okay.’”

Despite its summer 1988 theatrical release, Die Hard's narrative centers around Christmas Eve. The plot follows a New York City police detective, played by Bruce Willis, entangled in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper.

Peter Billingsley, in his attempt to convince cinematographer Jan de Bont that Die Hard is a Christmas movie, highlighted, “I think what sold [de Bont] is I said, ‘That relationship between John McClane and his estranged wife, they're fractured, but by the end, they learn to forgive each other. There’s hope, there’s joy, and they’re going to go and have a great Christmas morning with their kids.”

Billingsley also highlighted the presence of Christmas songs and the scenic snowfall, adding, “Not to mention there’s Christmas songs, and they have the snow falling. In my opinion it is a Christmas movie.”

The film's director, John McTiernan, aligns with the sentiments of fans and critics who classify Die Hard as a holiday film. McTiernan told American Film Institute in 2020 , “We hadn’t intended it to be a Christmas movie, but the joy that came from it is what turned it into a Christmas movie.”

What did Bruce Willis had to say about Die Hard?

Bruce Willis, addressing the Die Hard debate during Comedy Central's 2018 Roast, unequivocally expressed his viewpoint on the matter 30 years after the film's release. At the roast, Willis declared, "I did this roast for one reason and for one reason only, to settle something once and for all. Now, please listen very carefully: Die Hard is not a Christmas movie! It’s a goddamn Bruce Willis movie.”

Reflecting on the interaction, Billingsley shared his approach with People , explaining that he presented his case systematically. He recounted, "I went through my criterion. And he said, ‘I’ve never thought about it that way.’ He said, ‘You have now convinced me it is a Christmas movie.’ And I was like, ‘Yes!’ So I was able to change a filmmaker's mind, which was cool.”

In the ongoing debate over whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie, Peter Billingsley successfully persuaded cinematographer Jan de Bont to consider it as such, despite Bruce Willis maintaining that it's a Bruce Willis movie and not a Christmas film.

