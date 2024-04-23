Carnie Wilson, the daughter of Beach Boys' Brian Wilson and Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford, opened up about the piece of advice she received from her parents before she made her debut in the music industry. Talking about Wilson’s advice, Carnie revealed that her dad’s advice echoed with caution as he warned her about the treacherous waters of the music business.

Carnie Wilson revealed the warning she received from her father, Brian Wilson

Following in her parent’s footsteps, Carnie, along with her younger sister Wendy, embarked on their musical journey, eventually joining forces with Chynna Phillips to form the iconic group Wilson Phillips in 1989. As they ventured into the spotlight, Carnie revealed the advice she received from her father and Beach Boys member, Brian Wilson.

As retrieved via Fox News, Carnie shared that her father warned her about the industry's predatory nature and dark side, which can potentially hurt both her career and life. She shared, “He said, ‘Watch out for the sharks. He didn’t give me much advice other than a business thing like, ‘Watch out for the people that try to get you,’ and that was his advice. He was more like – he taught me some music stuff, you know?" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

When asked about the advice she received from her mother, Carnie remarked that her mother’s advice suggested a positive look towards life, imparting with her the knowledge of karma. “She talked about karma a lot growing up. She talked about being compassionate and loving people and spreading positivity, you know, and keeping an optimistic attitude,” Carnie shared. Carnie further added that she similarly to her mother viewed the world as, “glass half full.”

ALSO READ: What Are Brian Wilson's Thoughts About His Current Care Situation? Find Out Amid Ongoing Conservatorship Case

Carnie Wilson on the advice she imparted to her teenage children

Carnie Wilson's upbringing instilled in her the importance of maintaining a positive outlook. In her journey as a mother, Carnie sought to impart these invaluable lessons to her children, particularly during their tumultuous teenage years. She shared that she tried to make her kids understand, "that teenage phase where everything’s dramatic and ‘Oh, it’s never going to be better,’ but it will."

With a deep-rooted belief in the power of positivity and self-belief, Carnie encouraged her children to embrace their dreams, overcome obstacles, and strive to be the best versions of themselves. “I’m always sharing what I learned and to believe in yourself; know that no one’s perfect; and every day you have to try to be a good person; and just try your best and believe that – have visions of what you want and not letting anybody say that you can’t do something,” she added.

As Carnie Wilson continues to navigate life's ups and downs, she remains steadfast in her commitment to spreading positivity and embracing life's blessings. Beyond her musical endeavors, Carnie has embarked on a new culinary adventure with her cooking show, Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson, which premiered on April 16 on AXS TV, where she shares her passion for food and cooking with celebrity guests.

ALSO READ: What Is Brian Wilson's Net Worth? Exploring The Beach Boys Star's Wealth And Fortune As His Family Files For Conservatorship