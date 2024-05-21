TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

The family of actor Brian McCardie from Line of Duty has announced the cause of death. The 59-year-old actor, who gained notoriety for his role as Tommy Hunter in the BBC series, sadly passed away last month. Sarah, McCardie's sister, has recently revealed on social media that her brother died of an aortic dissection, a fatal ailment in which the aorta's fragile wall breaks.

Using social media, she posted the following: "Hey everyone, the McCardie family would like to thank everyone for their incredible support regarding the unexpected passing of Brian James McCardie, loving son, brother, uncle, and friend."

"There will be a funeral mass on Thursday, May 23, at 11.30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 70 Bannatyne Street, Lanark," she continued. We continue at 1:30 p.m. to Holytown Crematorium, Memorial Way, Holytown, Motherwell, where we will honor Brian's life and bid him farewell with a bow.

In the first two seasons of the BBC drama Line of Duty (2012–14), he played Tommy Hunter, a gang leader turned police informant. More recently, he appeared in the miniseries Rebellion and on Time, Crime, The Tower and Domina, among other British shows.

He appeared in episodes of Shameless and Outlander as well as the upcoming Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood when he was in the United States. For his poignant portrayal of Alasdair MacGregor in Rob Roy (1995), which costarred Jessica Lange, McCardie received significant praise.

