What Was Celine Dion’s Husband’s Cause Of Death? Find Out As Singer Opens Up About His Dying Wish

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Popular singer and personality Céline Dion admitted in her documentary that she was very scared when she first started experiencing symptoms of what would later be diagnosed as stiff-person syndrome (SPS). The gifted singer, who had been quiet about her condition for years, has become quite vocal about it through her video documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

A significant part of her documentary reveals different layers of her life, with a huge part of her success owed to her husband, record producer René Angélil, whom she considered her friend and soulmate. The duo met when she was 12 and he was 38 years old. They officially started dating when she was 19 and he was 47, and they went public with their relationship in 1993.

How did René Angélil pass away?

Celine Dion's soulmate died on January 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. He was surrounded by his loved ones in his home in Las Vegas. He’s survived by his five children, Jean-Pierre (born 1974) and Anne-Marie Angélil (born 1977) from his two previous marriages, René-Charles Angélil (born 2001), and twin boys Eddy and Nelson (born 2011) with Celine Dion.

Angélil was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 1999 and successfully recovered. In 2013, the cancer returned on their wedding anniversary. He was 74 when he took his last breath. Moreover, this is the first time in a while that Dion has opened up about her personal life so closely.

Celine Dion reveals her husband's last wish

The singer revealed her husband’s last dying wish to PEOPLE. She said it was his wish to die in her arms. “I’ll say, ‘You’re scared? I understand. Talk to me about it’ And René says to me, ‘I want to die in your arms.’ Okay, fine, I’ll be there; you’ll die in my arms.” she recalled.

Years after his death, Dion still pays tribute to her husband every day, and admits she still has pictures of him around the house and still misses him every day. He’s still my husband. When we have to travel to my treatments to see my doctors, I always bring pictures of him

I Am Celine Dion is available to stream worldwide on Prime Video starting June 25, 2024.

