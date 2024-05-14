What Was David Sanborn's Cause Of Death? Exploring Grammy-Winning Saxophonist's Health Battle As He Dies Aged 78

Six-time Grammy award-winning Jazz Saxophonist David Sanborn, who played on classic records from David Bowie to Stevie Wonder, passed away at age 78 on Sunday. The news of the legendary musician’s demise was revealed by his team in a series of posts on his official X handle, stating, “It is with sad and heavy hearts that we convey to you the loss of internationally renowned, 6-time Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, David Sanborn. Mr. Sanborn passed Sunday afternoon, May 12th, after an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications.”

One of the aforementioned X posts informed that the artist had been struggling with the terminal condition since 2018; however, feeling well enough to resume performing live with shows scheduled through 2025.

Amid late Sanborn’s unfulfilled dream to perform on stage next year, here's a detailed exploration of the cause of his death, namely prostate cancer, as an effort to educate and inform people concerning tackling the fatal illness.

Understanding Prostate Cancer: Symptoms and Diagnosis

Prostate Cancer, as the name suggests, affects the prostate gland located in a man’s pelvis. The gland, for its function, is responsible for producing seminal fluid, which keeps the male sperm nourished and helps transport them. This form of cancer grows slowly and may initially remain confined to the prostate gland itself before spreading to other parts of the body. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Some prostate cancer may not show any symptoms in the beginning, but as the illness reaches the later stages, symptoms may include difficulty in urinating, blood in the urine or semen, erectile dysfunction, pain in nearby body parts such as the back, hips, and more, as well as discomfort in ejaculation.

Per the statistics, prostate cancer is the third most common form of cancer in the United States, with more than 191,000 new cases diagnosed every year. However, experts suggest that most men diagnosed with the condition on time can successfully eliminate it.

Prostate Cancer — Causes, Treatment, and Other Significant Information

A concrete cause of prostate cancer is yet to be determined by health experts. However, with the data currently available, a handful of studies suggest that this particular variant of cancer forms when cells divide faster than usual—multiplying and growing into a lump called a tumor. As the cells continue to multiply at an unusual pace, parts of the tumor break off and spread to other parts of the body, instigating the spread of the disease.

Advertisement

Prostate cancer can also be hereditary in some cases, meaning having a father, brother, or a close relative with a similar condition increases the risk of developing the illness at a younger age as opposed to the normal age bracket of 65 and above. And the risk for the ailment amplifies if one is of African ancestry.

Treatments for the affliction may include active surveillance for any growing lump in the aforementioned area of a male body, followed by surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, or a combination of these options.