What Was Donald Sutherland's Net Worth? Exploring The Hunger Games Star's Wealth And Fortune Amid His Death At 88

Donald Sutherland was one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema. While delivering unforgettable performances throughout the six decades of his career, he managed to make a place for himself in our hearts. However, the legend had passed away recently.

As we remember him and pay him a tribute, here is the net worth of The Hunger Games star.

What was the net worth of Donald Sutherland?

Known for great performances in movies such as Pride and Prejudice, Kelly’s Heroes, and more, Donald Sutherland delivered a lot of memorable performances. Besides the long journey of his career in cinema history, Donald Sutherland’s net worth, which was $60 million, is also something that should be noted.

He entered the limelight between the late 1960s and early 1970s. He was initially known for his roles in movies like the Korean war-comedy M*A*S*H, Kelly's Heroes, and more. In M*A*S*H, he played the role of a rule-bending surgeon, “Hawkeye” Pierce, while in Kelly’s Heroes, he was seen as a whacked-out tank commander acting alongside another legendary actor, Clint Eastwood.

Talking about his versatility, he has even done movies like The Italian Job and JFK in the modern era. During this period, one of his roles caught the attention of a huge audience. It was his character, President Snow, in The Hunger Games series.

While Donald Sutherland was known to be a great actor in the movies, he has also delivered some of the most important performances of his career on television. One of his notable performances was in Citizen X, for which he won a Golden Globe Award. Similarly, his performance in Path to War also earned him another Golden Globe in 2003.

Besides this, Sutherland received an honorary Oscar in 2017.

The actor was born in Canada and studied engineering along with drama at the University of Toronto.

Donald Sutherland passed away at 88

Donald Sutherland who has marked the film industry with his presence, passed away at the age of 88. As per his representatives, the actor had died in Miami after a long illness.

While talking about the saddening news, Kiefer Sutherland, Donald’s son, who also happens to be an actor, took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated, “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away.”

He further mentioned that he thinks his father was “one of the most important actors in the history of film."

