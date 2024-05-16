What Was Garrison Brown's Cause of Death? Autopsy Report Gets Revealed Two Months After Sister Wives Star's Demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Sister Wives actor Garrison Brown’s cause of death has been revealed two months after his tragic passing. His death was determined to be a suicide. However, the autopsy report suggested additional causes that contributed to his death. Read on to know more about what the medical examiner stated in the autopsy report.

What was Garrison Brown's cause of death?

Actor Garrison Brown’s autopsy report was obtained by People on May 15, Wednesday. The Coconino County Medical Examiner confirmed that Brown died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was determined to be a suicide.

According to the report, ethanol intoxication was one of the major factors that contributed to his death. It is also known as alcohol poisoning. Per the autopsy, Garrison's blood alcohol level was .307% based on his iliac blood analysis and .370% based on his vitreous analysis.

The report also informed that the legal limit in the United States is .08%, and anything above .40% is considered potentially fatal. Well, not just that; Garrison also had caffeine traces in his body.

He was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Flagstaff Police Department’s response and steps towards Garrison Brown’s death

Garrison Brown was found dead in his home in Arizona. The Flagstaff Police Department confirmed to People at the time that they responded to a report of a "death inside a home" and confirmed that his brother Gabriel Brown (22) had "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in an apparent suicide.

Moreover, Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department further said, "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating."

Brown passed away at 25 on March 5, 2024. He was the third-youngest son of Janelle and Kody Brown.

Fans were first introduced to Garrison Brown in 2010 alongside his various siblings, his parents Janelle and Kody Brown’s other wives, Meri, Christine, and Robyn Brown, in the TLC series documenting the polygamist family's daily life.

