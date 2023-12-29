What was Gypsy Rose sentenced for? Exploring the murder case as she gets released after eight years

In a shocking murder case that captured worldwide attention, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is finally set to be released from her Missouri prison on December 27th, 2023, after serving eight years for her role in her mother Dee Dee's death.

Gypsy Rose was convicted in 2016 for the second-degree murder of her mother, who had subjected her to years of medical child abuse and manipulation. Now age 31 and about to leave prison behind, Gypsy Rose admitted to a mix of emotions - from gratitude to intense regret - in an interview about her release.

The Abusive Relationship That Drove Her to Murder

Ever since Gypsy was an infant, Dee Dee had convinced the public that her daughter was ill with leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and other ailments requiring round-the-clock care. The pair received overwhelming charity and sympathy from donors believing Dee Dee’s claims about her daughter’s many medical issues. Investigators later determined through medical records that Gypsy had no serious health problems at all. Her wheelchair, feeding tube, and childlike appearance were all props in her mother’s fiction.

Behind closed doors, Dee Dee was abusing her daughter both emotionally and physically. And all the while, the donations were pouring in, granting Dee Dee access to painkillers and financial gain of upwards of $100,000 obtained through fraud and manipulation. Gypsy was kept isolated and helpless under her domineering mother’s total control, never allowed to have friends or even walk on her own. It was only after Gypsy secretly began using the Internet that the façade slowly began collapsing.

Murder as Last Resort After Failed Attempts to Escape

As Gypsy connected online with Nicholas Godejohn, the two hatched a plan to escape from her mother’s chokehold. Previous attempts to run away had failed as Gypsy couldn't access vital medical files or prescriptions that would enable her to live independently. So the desperate duo took an even more extreme path, deciding on murder instead. Late one June 2015 night in their Missouri home, Godejohn brutally stabbed Dee Dee to death while Gypsy hid terrified in the bathroom. When authorities arrived the next day, the web of lies rapidly unraveled through medical records showing Gypsy was perfectly healthy all along.

Mixed Emotions Flood Gypsy as Release Date Approaches

As December 27th nears, Gypsy confessed to a cauldron of complex emotions swirling inside. “I have complicated emotions about it,” she revealed to People Magazine. Along with the excitement of freedom comes intense guilt. “The night my mother was murdered replays in my mind all the time. I think about what role I played in it, how I could have prevented it.” Gypsy accepts she deserved punishment, just not the maximum sentence. “There are murders every day that get shorter sentences.”

Over her nearly 10 years behind bars, Gypsy gained perspective about her trauma. “I regret the entire situation. I regret not leaving and running sooner.” But she also feels immense gratitude for the support she's received. “I’m extremely grateful towards everyone that has shown me kindness and empathy.”

Eyes on the Future But The Past Still Lingers

While her release date fast approaches, Gypsy is trying not to get her hopes up too high about adjusting to modern life in 2023. “I believe anyone can redeem themselves if they really want to. I believe I have changed and matured into someone my mother would hardly recognize.” She aims to honor her mother's memory by advocating for abuse victims.

Yet, Gypsy admits, “I have complicated emotions about it." The shadow of her mom's murder will hang over her, no matter how far her newfound freedom takes her. Wherever Gypsy Rose goes next on her path to healing and rebuilding her life, her tragic story will follow as both a cautionary tale and a beacon of hope.

