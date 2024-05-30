What Was ‘Hardest Part’ For Hugh Jackman To Return As Wolverine? Actor Spill Beans On Transforming Into Character

Hugh Jackman revealed the toughest part of his regime while transforming into the character of Wolverine. Ahead of the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman conversed with People Magazine for their Week’s cover story. While Jackman’s fans would wonder if the actor’s physique was the toughest part, the X-Men star revealed that it was the food that seemed the hardest.

The actors also opened up about the physical training that Jackman underwent at the age of 55 to become the character.

What did Hugh Jackman say about food being the hardest part of his training?

In conversation with Reynolds, Jackman shared some insights about his training days to get in shape and don the suit of Wolverine. Speaking of training and workouts, the actor shared that he had fun getting back to the machines.

The Logan actor confessed, "When I came back to it, it was really fun, and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain. But the hardest bit... the food." Jackman shared that while the people saw it as the good part, he had difficulties keeping up with his 5-meal-a-day diet.

The Greatest Showman star claimed, “I have to eat a lot. For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in.”

Adding to the comments, Reynolds shared, “Yeah, the five, six meals a day, which sounds great to some people. I'm sure they're like, ‘Well, that sounds great.’ But it's not like the type of food that you would really necessarily enjoy.”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s old friendship

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share a bond that is 17 years old. Though the actors have known each other this long, the Free Guy actor joked about the latter’s athleticism, which was quite impressive.

Reynolds said, “When Hugh Jackman is coming at you at 150 Australian miles per hour, you feel like there's no way you're not going to be dead in four seconds.” The Canadian native further added, “And I will never forget that. And thank God I'm in a mask because under the mask, my face is going, 'Oh God!'"

Deadpool and Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

