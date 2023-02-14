What was Jared from Subway’s disturbing secret? Everything to know about upcoming docuseries

Jared from Subway was an iconic, and ever-present image on American television. For the uninitiated, in the year 2000, Subway - the popular national fast-food chain hired a man named Jared Fogle to be their spokesperson. It was in the ‘90s that Fogle had reportedly lost more than 240 pounds by consuming Subway sandwiches as a part of his weight loss regime. For almost a decade, Jared from Subway pitched for its sandwiches on television and became part of American pop culture. However, years later it was revealed that Fogle harbored a sinister secret. Read on to find out more.

What was Jared from Subway’s secret? Jared from Subway had become a familiar personality and face in America in the 2000s. So, one could imagine the shock and horror, when Americans learned that he was charged with multiple counts including distributing child pornography and child endangerment by the federal authorities. And now, a three-part mini docuseries on Jared Fogle is on its way. The docuseries named Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster will premiere on Investigation Discovery, or, ID, on March 6, 9 pm, ET. It will also be available to stream on Discovery+ the same day.

The show will portray and highlight the investigation process that led to the exposé of the dangerous child predator, lurking underneath the image of a charming television personality. As per CBSnews, speaking about Jared Fogle, Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming said, “Jared masqueraded as a national hero while hiding a horrific side. We are so grateful to the women who, by courageously sharing their stories, are shining a light on this important issue that affects so many families across America."

What does Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster include? The upcoming docuseries by ID will include the findings by journalist Rochelle Herman, a single mother, who worked with the FBI, and investigated Fogle. She also revealed the many secret recordings of Jared’s disturbing confessions. The show will also bring to light the charges against Jared’s business partner, and the Executive Director of a charity The Jared Foundation – Russell Taylor. This investigation subsequently led to the raid at Fogle’s house and the uncovering of child pornography. In 2015, Jared Fogle ultimately pleaded guilty to ‘child pornography charges as well as charges related to travel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.’ He is currently facing 15 years in prison based on these charges. He will also be under lifetime supervised released once he finishes his prison term.

