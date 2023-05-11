What was Jennifer Garner’s reaction to her gynecologist telling her ‘vaginas may collapse’?

Jennifer Garner shared her reaction to a shocking piece of information she learned from her OB-GYN.

The actress recently appeared on the cover of Allure for May 2023, when she opened up about motherhood, being in the Hollywood spotlight, and the bodily changes that come with aging.

During her chat with the magazine, the 51-year-old actor talked about the shocking piece of information she learned from her visit to the gynecologist, and that is – women’s vaginas may collapse. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Garner’s reaction to learning that vaginas may collapse

“I just learned that our vaginas may collapse,” Garner recalled during her conversation with Allure. “I saw my OB this week and she gave me a pamphlet about vaginal collapse,” the 13 Going On 30 actress said.

Sharing how she reacted, Jennifer said, “I’m like, ‘When? Is it imminent? Do I need to put it in my calendar? What is happening?!’”

When the interviewer asked, if vaginal collapse is the “same thing that happens when you pee if you sneeze,” Garner said, “No, that’s not collapse. Collapse is like you can’t have sex because you can’t get in there because it’s collapsed on itself.”

However, that is not quite right.

Vaginal collapse refers to the condition when the pelvic muscles that support the organs start to weaken and stretch and as a result, they drop from their normal position.

According to Cleveland Clinic, Vaginal collapse, also called vaginal prolapse “is a condition where your vagina slips out of position. It happens when the tissues and muscles in your pelvis weaken and overstretch. It’s more common in people who have had multiple vaginal deliveries during childbirth and have gone through menopause.”

Garner shares three children with her ex Ben Affleck. She also shared that she has faith that now her children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 have grown up, they will figure out who they are eventually.

