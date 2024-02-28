What Was Jon Stewart's Dog Called? Find Out As Daily Show Host Pays Emotional Tribute To Beloved Pet Who Died

Jon Stewart, beloved former host of The Daily Show, shared a heartfelt tribute on Monday's episode, honoring his faithful companion, his pet dog, who passed away the day before. Dipper, Stewart's cherished dog, undoubtedly held a special place in his heart, and his memory will be deeply cherished by Stewart and his fans alike.

What was Jon Stewart’s dog called?

On Monday's episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart took a poignant moment to reminisce about his beloved dog Dipper, who passed away the previous Sunday. He fondly recounted the heartwarming tale of how Dipper became part of their family over a decade ago when his children organized a bake sale to support the Animal Haven shelter in New York City. He said, “As a little extra incentive, [the shelter] brought out this 1-ish-year-old brindle pitbull.”

Stewart started to tear up. “[He had been] hit by a car in Brooklyn and lost his right leg. They put the dog in my lap and we left that day feeling really good that we’d helped this great organization — and we also left with this 1-ish-year-old brindle pitbull. We called him Dipper. In a world of good boys, he was the best.”

Jon Stewart gets emotional about dog Dipper

Job Stewart reminisced about how Dipper accompanied him to the Daily Show set “everyday”, becoming an integral part of the original Daily Show dog team. He fondly remembered Dipper's unwavering patience during tapings, as the loyal canine awaited his return. Throughout Dipper's time on set, he had the chance to mingle with a diverse array of personalities, from “actors and authors and presidents and kings.”

Additionally, in a lighthearted moment, Stewart humorously remarked, “He did what the Taliban could not do, which is put a scare into Malala Yousafzai,” illustrating this with a behind-the-scenes clip showing the activist briskly moving away from Dipper.

Stewart reflected on Dipper's passing, acknowledging that the beloved dog was at peace when his time came. Stewart expressed, “He was tired — but I wasn’t.” Despite the sorrow of the moment, the family gathered to bid Dipper a heartfelt farewell. Addressing the audience, Stewart shared a hopeful message, encouraging them to experience the profound bond of companionship with an extraordinary pet like Dipper. He expressed, “My wish for you is one day, you find that dog, that one dog that just is the best,” sharing a footage of Dipper frolicking in the snow, a touching "Moment of Zen" to remember him by.

The Daily Show Dogs Instagram account had previously shared the news of Dipper's passing. Accompanied by a collection of photos showcasing Dipper on set, the message honored his memory. It highlighted, “Adopted from @animalhaven, Dipper was a 3-legged Pit Bull mix that came to The Daily Show in his early years and fit in perfectly with all of his furry and human coworkers. He’ll be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.”

