What Was Kathryn Crosby's Cause Of Death? Find Out As Rear Window Star And Bing Crosby's Wife Passes Away

Kathryn Crosby, known for her roles in classic films such as Rear Window and Anatomy of a Murder, died at the age of 90. Crosby died of natural causes on Friday evening at her home in Hillsborough, California as per Entertainment Weekly. According to family representative B. Harlan Boll, the actress died peacefully at approximately 9 p.m., surrounded by her loved ones.

Crosby, a popular actress in the 1950s and 1960s, was also the widow of legendary entertainer Bing Crosby. She leaves a rich legacy in film, television, and literature, as well as a devoted family.

Kathryn Crosby was born Olive Kathryn Grandstaff in West Columbia, Texas, in 1933. She rose to prominence after winning a beauty contest, which led to a screen test with actor William Holden.

She began her Hollywood career under the name Kathryn Grant in 1953, shortly after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin. She began with minor roles in major films, such as Rear Window, where she co-starred with Charlton Heston, Ginger Rogers, Dean Martin, and Jimmy Stewart.

Crosby's career grew as she appeared in more notable films, including The 7th Voyage of Sinbad in 1958 and Anatomy of a Murder in 1959. Despite her success, Crosby chose to leave the spotlight following her marriage to Bing Crosby.

Kathryn met Bing Crosby in 1954, while working as a columnist for her hometown newspaper. As part of her duties, she conducted interviews on the set of White Christmas, where she and Bing became friends. After several delays, including Bing's health issues, the couple married in 1957.

"We kept meeting each other, and then we'd plan to get married, and he would have a kidney stone or something dreadful like that," Crosby said in a 2014 interview with Smashing Interviews. "We kept waiting, and I kept working. Later on, we finally managed to get married, which was a secret."

Following their marriage, Kathryn Crosby largely retired from acting. She became a registered nurse in 1963 and wrote her autobiography, Bing and Other Things, in 1967. She also made occasional television appearances, often with her family, such as on The Bing Crosby Show and in her husband's Christmas specials.

After Bing Crosby died in 1977, Kathryn wrote another book, My Life with Bing, which was published in 1983. She made a few TV and stage appearances, the most notable of which was in the 1996 Broadway revival of State Fair. Crosby also hosted the daytime talk show The Kathryn Crosby Show in San Francisco in the 1970s.

She remained involved in charitable work, hosting the Crosby National Golf Tournament in Bermuda Run, North Carolina, for 16 years. Kathryn married Maurice William Sullivan in 2000, and they were together for a decade before his sudden death in a car accident in 2010.

