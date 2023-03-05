What was Keanu Reeves’ dream Superhero role that got away? Find out

While promoting the John Wick: Chapter 4 on Reddit AMA, Keanu Reeves opens up about the regrets that he has for his acting career. Reeves was asked if regretted turning down any role in his career to which he answered in negative. However, the John Wick actor did reveal that he always dreamed of playing a certain classic comic book hero.

Keanu Reeves told his fan, ‘I did always want to play Wolverine’. Read further to know everything that the John Wick actor has to say.

Keanu Reeves on his dream role

As Keanu Reeves was promoting the new John Wick movie, the actor revealed to fans that he always wanted to play Wolverine.

While John Wick has been in talks with Marvel Studios for the past few years, the actor has not had any official role in Avenger or any other such movie under MCU.

Marvel Studios also has rights for the X-Men franchise and has begun revealing their mutants in the MCU. Hugh Jackman has been playing the role of Wolverine in X-men since the movie premiered in 2000. Jackman along with Ryan Reynolds are all set to reprise their role in the upcoming movie Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman was also open about the permanent damage of playing the role Wolverine.

Some might think that Reeves is too old to play the new version of Wolverine but the X-Men’s most popular hero certainly has a much wider age range than others.

As per a few reports, Reeves also has a good relationship with Marvel Studios who also wants to bring him into the mix at some point of time. Though nothing has been confirmed by Marvel Studios or Reeves, there is a good possibility of their collaboration in future.

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves to host a docuseries on Formula One for Disney+