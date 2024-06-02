What Was Kris Jenner's Last Conversation With Nicole Brown Simpson Before Her Brutal Murder?

Kris Jenner recently spoke out about her final conversation with her close friend Nicole Brown Simpson before her tragic and brutal murder. All you need to know.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Jun 02, 2024  |  05:01 PM IST |  656
(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick open up in the Lifetime documentary The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown
  • Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick reveal their last conversations with Nicole Brown Simpson before murder

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder.

Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick recently revealed their last conversation with Nicole Brown Simpson, O.J. Simpson's wife, before she was brutally murdered in 1994, as per Daily Mail. The new Lifetime documentary, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson contains details about these revelations.

Helping a close friend

Before the brutal murder, Nicole Brown Simpson was helping her close friend Faye Resnick get sober. Resnick revealed that she had relapsed just two days before Nicole got murdered.

She said, "Right before Nicole died, two days before, I relapsed. She put me into treatment. I was stressed out beyond belief." It was a difficult and stressful time for Resnick and Nicole being a dedicated friend helped her.

Nicole's care for her friends was evident as she not only got Resnick into treatment but also made sure that she was taken care of 24/7. She made sure Resnick had someone with her every single day.

Kris Jenner mentioned Nicole's deep concern for her friends in the documentary saying, "Nicole said, ‘Okay, we are going to go visit Faye and make sure that somebody’s there for her every day.’ So she made a schedule for us."

Nicole's last visit

It was Nicole's turn to visit Resnick just a day before she was murdered. Kris Jenner revealed her last conversation with Nicole saying, "I remember, it was Nicole’s day, and Nicole and I spoke. She said, ‘Faye’s having a good day, I’m leaving. Your day is tomorrow.’ That was the last time I spoke to her." This last conversation between Nicole and Kris represents the casualty and normalcy in their friendship.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson documentary marks the 30th anniversary of Nicole's death. Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick revealed their last conversation in the interview conducted before the documentary release. Their touching revelations paid tribute to Nicole's dedicated nature towards her friends. Resnick recalled Nicole's care and concern saying, "She loved me. She wanted me to be healthy."

Meanwhile, the documentary premiered on June 1 on Lifetime, offering us a close look into Nicole's life from the perspective of her close ones who knew her and are affected by her loss. The interviews and the documentary aim to keep her memory alive and honor the person she was.

Know more about Nicole Brown Simpson:

When and where was Nicole Brown Simpson born?
Nicole Brown Simpson was born on May 19, 1959, in Frankfurt, West Germany.
When did Nicole Brown Simpson marry O.J. Simpson?
Nicole Brown and O.J. Simpson were married on February 2, 1985.
