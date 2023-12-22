What was Kylie Jenner's most favorite family Christmas Card of all time? Lipkit mogul shares picture

Kylie Jenner, 26, shared a nostalgic black and white photo of her family's Christmas card, revealing it was her favorite over the years. The photo, taken during the early days of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, features the family of eight in matching black outfits, with a second slide revealing the card's sweet message. Although it wasn't dated, the photo showed a younger version of Kylie Jenner blowing a kiss to the camera, it also featured her mom Kris Jenner, as well as Kylie's sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, also joined their younger sister in blowing kisses.

Kylie Jenner shares her favorite family Christmas Card

On Thursday, 21 December, Kylie Jenner, posted a throwback black and white snap of one of her family’s previous Christmas cards on her Instagram, revealing it was the one she liked best from over the years. Although it wasn't dated, the photo showed a younger version of the Kylie Cosmetics founder blowing a kiss to the camera, which was packed with family love as it featured her mother Kris Jenner, her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, also joined their younger sister in blowing kisses.

The photo appeared to be from when the then-family of eight were in the early days of their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. All wear seen wearing matching black outfits. A second slide showed the sweet message inside the card itself.

The card read, “Life is not measured by how many breaths we take, But by the moments that take our breath away. May you be blessed with many breath-taking moments.” “Merry Christmas, With Love, The Jenners and The Kardashians,” the card concluded before finishing off with, “Bruce, Kris, Kourtney, Casey, Kimberly, Khloé, Robert, Kendall & Kylie.” And Kylie Jenner captioned it as, “Throwback to my favorite family xmas card."

Kylie Jenner once posted throwback pictures of her and Kendal Jenner

On her Instagram story, Kylie Jenner posted throwback photos of her and Kendall Jenner. “2002 @kendalljenner,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in her caption as she reposted a picture that had been shared on an Instagram fan account. She then reposted a clip of Caitlyn asking her and Kendall how old they were.

“I’m seven,” Kendall said in the video, before Kylie added, “I’m five!”

“Stormi’s age,” Kylie’s caption read as she reminisced over her childhood moments.

The beauty mogul once asked fans to request photos from her camera roll that they wanted to see. Followers asked to see things like Kylie's coolest pair of shoes, her favorite picture with her mom Kris Jenner, and a photo of herself with her childhood best friend. However, the most adorable moment came when a follower requested that the reality star post an "unseen pic of baby Stormi." Kylie Jenner then and showed off a sweet photo of newborn Stormi wrapped in a white blanket and captioned the picture, "1 week old."

While Kylie Jenner loves showing off photos of Stormi now, she decided to hide her pregnancy from the world. In February 2018, she shared with her fans via Instagram that she gave birth to Stormi, confirming speculation she was expecting. She wrote,

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she said in a lengthy Instagram post at the time. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

