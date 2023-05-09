What was legendary actor Ray Liotta's cause of death? EXPLAINED

Legendary star Ray Liotta’s cause of death has been finally disclosed after nearly a year. As per the reports of TMZ, the ‘Goodfellas’ icon passed away in his sleep due to pulmonary edema and acute heart failure. The publication also stated that the 67-year-old actor suffered from atherosclerosis, a thickening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery. For the unversed, Ray was in the Dominican Republic shooting for ‘Dangerous Waters’ when he died in his sleep.

Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen paid tribute to her late father

Ray Liotta left behind his fiancé Jacy Nittolo and his 24-year-old daughter, Karsen. The late actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this February where his daughter paid an emotional tribute, at the Los Angeles ceremony. Karsen was quoted saying, “I’m so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother, and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you. If you have a Ray in your life, you’re lucky. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life.”

Jacy Nittolo penned an emotional note for Ray Liotta

After Ray’s death, his fiancé Jacy shared a series of pictures with the late actor and penned an emotional wrote. Her note read as "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known. And even that is an understatement.”

