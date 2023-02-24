What was Maryse's reaction when The Miz kept touching her b*tt? Here is what we know

Just like Edge cannot keep his hands off his wife butt, The Miz cannot stop touching Maryse’s butt. Based on the video that Maryse posted on her social media, if The Miz won’t stop touching her wife’s butt then the WWE wrestler will be in rough shape.

Maryse and The Miz in hilarious video

Maryse and The Miz recently celebrated their wedding anniversary and next week’s episode of Raw will show the MizTV segment. This feature segment will show the mystery gif that Maryse has given her husband. The b*tt touching tactics of The Miz might have worked through the one year of marriage but Maryse is not going to put up with tactics anymore. In the video clip, when The Miz tried to slap Maryse’s b*tt in their fifteen years of marriage, she turned around and floored her husband with a vicious slap. She captioned this Instagram video as ‘Married life’.

Maryse and The Miz relationship

The Miz and Maryse’s relationship started when they worked together in WWE and have been in a relationship for over a decade with two kids together. As they have seamlessly integrated their profession and personal lives, the couple have garnered the attention of both media and fans.

Not only the couple have worked together in a ring as the tag team but The Miz and Maryse have also starred together in their reality show called Miz & Mrs. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry is amazing as they wonderfully balance their family life and career together. Their family life is proof of their commitment and dedication to one another. Fans will see what happens for Maryse and Miz as they go down on the road to WrestleMania.