What was Meghan Trainor's remark against teachers and why is she apologizing for it? Find out

American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor has apologized for her remark against teachers during a conversation she had about intending to homeschool her children. Continue reading to know what the 29-year-old had previously said and how she apologized for it.

Meghan Trainor makes a remark about teachers

It was during an episode of Meghan Trainor and her brother Ryan's podcast Workin' On It when the conversation about parenthood started with guest, influencer Trisha Paytas. "We're homeschooling our kids. Everyone on TikTok is like, 'This is what it's like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.' I was like, f*ck all that," Trainor said.

Paytas agreed to the singer's comments and added that she also worried about potential bullies and teachers when thinking about the possible dangers of schooling in America. "F*ck teachers, dude," the No and Made You Look hitmaker remarked during the April 19 episode of the podcast. The conversation was in relation to the continuous mass shootings happening in schools across the country, the latest being the Nashville shooting.

Meghan Trainor apologizes after backlash

After facing massive backlash about her comment against teachers, Trainor addressed the conversation through a TikTok video that she captioned, "I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you [red heart emoji]. Let's work to make schools a better place together." In the video, she apologizes to teachers across the globe.

"Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said 'F teachers' on the podcast and it's not how I feel. I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific. I did not mean [to say that about] all teachers," the Grammy award-winning singer said in the video posted on April 23.

"I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don't want to make excuses, I just want to [say] I am so sorry," the 29-year-old, who has a 2-year-old son named Riley, and is currently pregnant with another child, added.

"I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful," Trainor concluded her apology video. Meanwhile, Paytas gave birth to her daughter Malibu last year.