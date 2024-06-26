What Was Paul Mitchell's Son Angus Mitchell's Cause Of Death? Report Reveals

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to tragic death.

Angus Mitchell died in Honolulu on January 3 at the age of 53, leaving behind his father Paul Mitchell, and no other child. Before now, very little had been known about why he passed away so suddenly.

Reasons for his death

A new medical examiner report has revealed that Angus drowned accidentally. CCTV footage showed Angus entering the pool but never surfacing again. No toxicology was mentioned in the report although TMZ stated that much of it was heavily censored.

On a police report, witnesses said they saw Angus drinking with some friends on that night. However, he did not consume much alcohol which could have made him drunk. The next morning, a driver arrived at Angus’s home to take him to the airport where he would be flying from Hawaii to California. But when they could not find him anywhere around, their searches were concentrated at the bottom of a swimming pool where he was found dead by the driver.

Attempts to save him from drowning were futile as well. The driver pulled Angus out of the water and tried resuscitating him by doing CPR on his chest but when paramedics arrived seconds later with a defibrillator, they couldn’t revive him because he was already dead.

A legacy lives on

Angus inherited his dad’s share in John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS) and its associated schools; his famous father succumbed to pancreatic cancer back in 1989 while John Paul DeJoria confirmed this with great pity after his death announcement.

He is survived by his wife Mara and son Dylan. In mourning Angela’s sudden passing Dejoria put out an emotional message stating “It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the sudden passing of Angus Mitchell. As a hairdresser and co-owner of JPMS, Angus had a deep love of family, community, and the beauty industry. Angus had a huge heart that impacted countless people who crossed his path,” wrote Dejoria.

DeJoria expressed gratitude for having had time together with Angus but not for long. He also asked the media to give them some privacy during this time of grief. To his family, friends, and the beauty industry, Angus Mitchell’s death is a huge loss. His contribution to society will never be forgotten.

