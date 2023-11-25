What was Paul Rudd's diet for Ant-Man preparation? Exploring how the actor got into shape for superhero role

As Paul Rudd stepped into the superhero shoes of Ant-Man, his journey involved more than just mastering the character's moves. The actor recently revealed the demanding diet he embraced to sculpt his physique for the iconic Marvel role.

The rewards of a restrictive diet

During an entertaining exchange on the Off Menu podcast, Rudd shared insights into the dietary sacrifices he endured while gearing up for the Ant-Man movie. He humorously recounted how, in the midst of a stringent diet, his reward became a simple indulgence in sparkling water, highlighting the intensity of his nutrition and training routine. “When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water,” he said, laughing. “That’s how horrible that diet was. I was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna have some sparkling water now, I’ve earned it.’”

Sparkling water is a rare delight

Amid the intensity of training and regular workouts, Rudd considered indulging in sparkling water a special treat. Despite the simplicity of the reward, he emphasized the significant challenges posed by the restrictive diet, providing a glimpse into the dedication required to embody the superhero physique.

The struggle for a unique physique

Rudd's commitment to a strict diet extended across all his Marvel films, emphasizing the mental and physical fortitude demanded by such transformative roles. Reflecting on his experiences, the actor shared that maintaining discipline, even in the face of repetitive and seemingly bland food, fueled him with ample energy, underscoring the sacrifices made for the portrayal of Ant-Man. “I mean, I think people kind of are,” he said. “But I also think I worked out harder than anyone, I would eat better than everyone, and I looked worse than all of them. I had to work out all the time, eat perfectly, just to look kind of bad. Not even like great.”

ALSO READ: Only Murders in the Building Season 3 finale: Who killed premise sets stage for more intrigue

He continued, “I remember on Endgame, Chris Hemsworth would always have these Tupperware containers, and he’s eating this gruel of just a mash of stuff. He’s working out, and then you stand next to a guy like that, and I just think, ‘Well, what’s the point of any of this?’ Why am I killing myself when that can exist, and then I look at myself and this exists? I can never achieve that. … That was the good thing that it was Ant-Man; it isn’t Thor. But I tried to work out, and it didn’t work.”

Rudd's humorous take on the disparity between his efforts and the results serves as a reminder of the dedication actors invest in embodying iconic characters, even when faced with the formidable physiques of their superhero counterparts.

ALSO READ: 'I shouldn’t be here': Find out why Paul Rudd regretted featuring on the last episode of FRIENDS?