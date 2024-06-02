What Was Pete Davidson's Beverley Hills Incident? Find Out Amid Cameo In Eminem's Houdini

Eminem released the first single, Houdini, from his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady, featuring a star-studded music video. The track features cameos from Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, comedian Shane Gillis, and Pete Davidson at the end. The song plays homage to his alter ego Slim Shady, with references to his past hit tracks including Without Me.

Pete Davidson parodied his own reckless driving experience in the music video. In March 2023, he allegedly drove at high speeds and crashed into a Beverly Hills home. Fortunately, no one was injured, but he was later charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.

Eminem's latest track, Houdini, features notable cameos from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Shane Gillis, and Pete Davidson. The music video video pays tribute to his 2002 track Without Me, incorporating Slim Shady's character into wacky scenarios and paying tribute to the music video.

Towards the end of the video, Eminem, sitting in the passenger seat of his Lamborghini, is welcomed by Pete Davidson, who takes over the car. The comedian leans in and says, "Trust me I'm a great driver. Don't worry, I just got my license back."

Davidson and Eminem vibe in the car to the song's outro as Davidson crashes the Lamborgini into a bunch of other cars. Pete Davidson's cameo in the music video seemed to be a parodical reference to the comedian's own reckless driving of a sportscar in 2023.

On March 4, 2023, Davidson lost control of his Mercedes Benz, jumped a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and crashed into a Beverly Hills home with his then-girlfriend and actress Chase Sui Wonders in the passenger seat. Fortunately, no one was injured. NBC reported no drugs or alcohol involved, and Davidson respectfully waited for authorities to arrive and cooperated with them.

Davidson was sentenced to an 8-month diversion plan in July, which included 50 hours of community service and 12 hours of traffic school. According to Cosmopolitan, the Los Angeles County DA said at the time, "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."

This wasn't the only time, the comedian was involved in a car crash. Davidson allegedly swiped his car against a wall while leaving a stand-up comedy show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles in late September 2023. He was seen blocking camera flashes with his hand and holding a cigarette behind the wheel.

Onlookers called out Davidson's name and began filming when they realized he was inside the car. Eminem's Houdini is available for streaming on all music streaming platforms.

What is Eminem’s Houdini about?

Houdini begins with a classic Eminem trope, enlisting his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg to share his distaste of the album that’s to come. “Hey Em, it’s Paul. I was listening to the album … Good f---ing luck, you’re on your own,” says Rosenberg.

Houdini a callback to his 2002 single Without Me, beginning with the singsong rhymes, “Guess who’s back, back again / Shady’s back, tell a friend.” The song, which is produced by Eminem and his longtime collaborator Luis Resto, cites Steve Miller Band’s Abracadabra on the chorus, and references Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting incident on one of the lines. “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me/ Would I really have a shot at a feat? I don’t know, but I’m glad to be, back,” Eminem raps.

The music video for Houdini pays homage to Eminem's Without Me, featuring a comic strip style and guest appearances from 50 Cent, Pete Davidson, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Alchemist. The clip features two Eminems, one from 2002 and another from the current day, rapping along to the song.

Eminem's upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady, has been a topic of speculation since its announcement last month. In March, Eminem revealed he was working on a new project with Dr. Dre on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was scheduled to hear the album for the first time the day after the TV appearance.

Eminem announced The Death of Slim Shady during the NFL Draft, with a Detroit Murder Files crime show teaser, implying the project would signal his alter ego's demise. He also ran a fake obituary in the Detroit Free Press, bidding adieu to Slim Shady.

