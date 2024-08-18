What Was Peter Marshall's Net Worth? Fortune Explored Amid The Hollywood Squares Host's Death At 98

Peter Marshall, 98, the actor, singer, and nightclub comedian who hosted the popular game show Hollywood Squares from 1966-80, has unfortunately passed away on August 15, 2024. According to official sources, he died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles residence.

Marshall was a legendary comedian who hosted more than 5,000 episodes of Hollywood Squares and won multiple Emmy Awards during his career.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Marshall's total net worth is estimated to be USD 10 million. He became well-known through his appearances on various game shows and movies, all of which contributed to his income and accumulation of assets.

He was born on March 30, 1926 in Huntington, West Virginia as Ralph Pierre LaCock. He moved to New York when he was 12, following his father's death.

With a humble beginning, Marshall joined the Paramount Theatre as an usher at 14. After his graduation he started working as a singer in many bands, including a stint in Bob Chester's famous Orchestra. He then started his career in comedy by joining Tommy Noonan in various nighttime comedy shows and clubs. He also worked with NBC at one point. Along with this, he also appeared in various films including Starlift, Ensign Pulver, The Rookie, Swingin’ Along.The Cavern, Annie, etc.

Despite working in various films and TV shows, Marshall could not find regular work in the industry until his friend Morey Amsterdam recommended him to fill in as the host of the game show Hollywood Squares in 1966. He expected to spend just 13 weeks as the host, but ultimately stayed for 15 years. Many big celebrities including Paul Lynde, Burt Reynolds, George C. Scott, Groucho Marx, Sammy Davis Jr., Ginger Rogers, Cher, and Mel Brooks made an appearance in the show. His stint concluded in 1980.

Advertisement

After the completion of the final run of The Hollywood Squares in 1981, Marshall continued working in game shows and played character roles. He appeared on game shows like Fantasy, All-Star Blitz, Yahtzee, the "East Hollywood Squares" skit on In Living Color, and Reel to Reel. He also hosted a popular mid-day radio show on the Music of Your Life radio network for over 15 years.

Marshall's career wasn't limited to TV shows and movies. He also became a known face in the Broadway industry by working in plays like Skyscraper, La Cage aux Folles, and Bye Bye Birdie. He was the author of a book titled Backstage With The Original Hollywood Square. He was also the narrator for the documentary Wait for Your Laugh, which was based on the life of late actress and singer Rose Marie.

He retired from the entertainment industry in 2021, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Peter Marshall was a recipient of several accolades including the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host, which he won for four times, and the annual Bill Cullen Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2006. In 2007, he became one of the first inductees into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Marshall married his third wife, Laurie, in 1989, and had four children from his previous marriage with Nadene R. Teaford. His youngest son David died in 2021 due to COVID-19. Marshall is survived by his wife of 35 years and his three children.

ALSO READ: Who Was Peter Marshall? All About Famous And Longtime Host Of The Hollywood Squares As He Passes Away At 98