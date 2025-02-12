What Was Ryan Hurst's Role in The Walking Dead Franchise And Where Is He Now?

The Walking Dead is one of the most highly acclaimed TV series, giving us chills while immersing us in the real adventure of being hunted by zombies. Meanwhile, the actors mesmerized us with their incredible performances, filling us with emotions.

However, the series featured one character, Beta, who instilled fear in us yet never revealed his face, leaving viewers intrigued.

If you happen to be one of those curious fans, we're here to clear the air. It was Ryan Hurst who portrayed Beta in The Walking Dead. He took on the role in 2019 but was never seen without his walker-skin mask, making him appear deeply detached from humanity.

Interestingly, after his time on The Walking Dead, the actor went on to surprise video game fans. He portrayed—and voiced—Thor, the God of Thunder, in the hit PlayStation video game God of War: Ragnarök.

Hurst delivered one of the most memorable portrayals of Thor, depicting him with a big belly while exuding the pure brute force of a thunder god.

If you're already intrigued by his mind-blowing and grand performances, wait until you hear what’s next—he also starred alongside the legendary Denzel Washington in a Hollywood film.

Ryan Hurst and Denzel Washington shared the screen back in 2000 in the highly acclaimed sports drama Remember the Titans.

Hurst portrayed Gerry Bertier, starring alongside other talented actors such as Ryan Gosling, Will Patton, a very young Hayden Panettiere, Donald Faison, and Wood Harris.

In The Walking Dead, Beta was fiercely devoted to his leader, Alpha. However, he met a grisly end at the hands of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Beta appeared in The Walking Dead for a total of 14 episodes, leaving a lasting impression as one of the series' most fearsome villains.