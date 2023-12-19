What was Taylor Swift's birthday gift from Kansas City Chiefs Owners; REVEALED

Taylor Swift went all out for her 34th birthday Wednesday night, celebrating at New York City’s The Box with a few of her closest friends. Starting with an early celebration alongside her close friend Selena Gomez and concluding the night with her A-list friends. The internet is abuzz with glimpses from the exclusive party. Taylor shared insights into the celebration on social media, and notably, Travis Kelce couldn't join owing to his prior football commitments.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ owners spared no expense and gifted Taylor Swift a very special and sparkly accessory for her birthday.

What did Kansas City Chiefs heiresses gift Taylor Swift on her birthday

The Hunt family spared no expense when it came to Taylor Swift’s birthday gift. The glamorous daughters of the Kansas City Chiefs owner were seen handing the pop superstar a present at Arrowhead Stadium last week. The Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s daughter, Ava captioned a snap of herself posing with the Cruel Summer singer in her Instagram referencing a song from Swift’s Speak Now album, “Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift.”

Wrapped immaculately in purple paper with a pink bow, fans begged to know what was inside the box. One person commented, “PLEASE-the world is dying to know what in the world you buy as a gift for Taylor Swift!?!!?!?”

Ava’s sister, Gracie also posted a photo with the pop star on Instagram captioning, “Happy birthday to this queen! Bright, beautiful, beyond talented, and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!” However, days after sharing the post, she altered the caption. In the edited caption, Gracie hinted at what her family gifted the singer which is a microphone purse from Judith Leiber Couture. She also thanked Josh Trevino, a personal shopper and stylist, and Neiman Marcus, a luxury retailer for procuring the perfect gift.

The purse is a disco-inspired novelty clutch that completes with a shoulder chain strap and comes in three crystal-covered varieties: silver, gold, and black Hematite. Though the Hunt family did not specify which color they gifted Swift, all three sparkly styles are available to purchase on Judith Leiber Couture and Neiman Marcus for $4,995.

More on Taylor Swift’s 34th Birthday Bash

Taylor Swift chose quantity over quality this year and celebrated her special day with close friends. After cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City, Swift jetted back to New York City where she celebrated her big day with pals like Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Miles Teller. The birthday girl tuned into the birthday mood a day early when she was spotted with longtime pal Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zoë Kravitz at Lucali restaurant in Brooklyn a night before.

Swift completed her birthday look with a black fur coat, a silver handbag, and a slick of her signature red lipstick as she headed inside the star-studded affair. Although she was surrounded by loved ones, the Love Story singer’s new man was nowhere to be seen due to unavoidable football practice in Kansas City. However, Swift is expected to reunite with the tight end when his team takes on the Patriots Sunday.

The Daylight singer later surprised her fans by making her Eras Tour Concert Film available to watch on demand starting 13 December. The film is available for rent on various platforms including Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube in the US, UK, and Ireland.

