What was the error involving Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids at King Charles’ coronation? Find out

King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation ceremony took place on May 6, 2023. The royal couple was officially crowned the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the Realm. In the past, coronations were full of mistakes and errors due to the lack of rehearsals. However, this time around, there were not many errors, except for two, that were pointed out by royal expert Omid Scobie, via Harper’s Bazaar. While one of these errors include Queen Camilla, the other one includes Prince William, Princess Katherine, and their three children. Read on to know more.

The error regarding Queen Camilla at the Coronation Ceremony

According to Scobie, an unfortunate error at the Coronation Ceremony to be televised was in regards to Queen Camilla. It was when her majesty’s ladies in attendance, i.e. her sister Annabel Elliot and her friend Lady Lansdowne accidentally created ‘an unfortunate wedgie’ with Queen Camilla’s dress as she entered Westminster Abbey.

The error regarding William and Kate’s children

The second error, according to Omid Scobie, has to do with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children. For the unversed, The Prince and Princess of Wales were a bit late to the ceremony and joined the procession into Westminster Abbey a bit out of order. According to Omid Scobie, a source informed that William and Kate were running late because of their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. While getting out of the house on time with three children is always a challenge, their late arrival did not cause any disruption or damage to the procession.

In other news, recently, Buckingham Palace released the first official portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla after the coronation. As they posed together in their royal attire, they also expressed their gratitude to everybody who partook in the coronation ceremony and concert.

