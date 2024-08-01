What Was The Feud Between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt That Allegedly Ended Their Marriage? Explained

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's romance in the ‘90s swooned Hollywood as one of the most glamorous couples. Sadly, their A-list marriage didn’t last long amid rumors of cheating scandals and personal conflicts that resulted in their 2005 divorce, whose coverage earned tabloid fortunes.

Meanwhile, Pitt was allegedly involved in an affair with an American model who dropped bombshell revelations about his marriage to Aniston. Amongst other things, she hinted that the actor despised his ex-wife’s smoking habits.

Brad Pitt hated Jennifer Anniston’s chain-smoking

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston’s five-year marriage concluded with a rather messy divorce, with the couple becoming the talk of the town for weeks. While there are multiple angles to what led to their split, model April Florio reportedly shared insights on Pitt’s estranged relations with his ex-wife.

Rumored to have had an affair with the Fight Club star while he was still married to the Friends alum, a US Weekly report claimed that Florio had insider knowledge about the divorce. Soon after the drama, she pointed out how the couple’s differences had led to their falling out in 2005.

"He hated his wife's chain smoking. He also hated the fact that she liked to hang out with her friends or just stay at home. He liked to go to parties more,” Florio reportedly told the magazine.

Besides that, the model also insinuated that the Oscar winner was “attracted” to her and had tried to kiss her while they were in Greece in 2003. Pitt and Florio reportedly met through their mutual friend and actor, George Clooney, following which Pitt sparked an affair. Later, they met up in LA and New York, where Florio allegedly turned down Pitt’s advances because she did not want to get involved with a Hollywood actor.

Unfortunately, Florio found herself in the middle of speculation amidst Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s uncoupling in 2014, but clarified she hadn’t been involved with the actor then. The model, who appeared in 2006’s Blunt Movie, also denied most of the comments that were sensationalized in her name years later.

What did Jennifer Anniston do with her engagement ring?

Jennifer Anniston has long moved on from the messy drama of a divorce that befell her in 2005. Though her second marriage to ex-Justin Theroux also ended in 2017, many cannot seem to get past the idea of the fate of her nine-carat engagement ring gifted by Pitt in 1999.

According to a Brides report, the ring was worth $500,000 and made in partnership with Italian designer Silvia Damiani, with the design representing an eternity, sadly. Even after nearly two decades of their split, the burning question remains: What did she do with the ring?

It’s difficult to ascertain whether Jen auctioned the ring off, still has it locked away somewhere in her massive fancy wardrobe, or returned it to the actor. Interestingly, the Emmy winner’s 2020 Screen Guild Awards appearance sparked rumors of a reconciliation with Pitt after she was captured wearing a similar diamond-studded ring while talking to her ex-husband, according to The Mirror.

On the greener side, the ex-couple has seemed to set aside their differences and moved on with a healthy friendship, with Pitt even cheering for Aniston during her acceptance speech at the 2020 SAGs.

