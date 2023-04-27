What was Toni Collette's first reaction after getting casted in The Sixth Sense?

Toni Collette is currently making headlines after she revealed that she was initially disappointed when she was offered a role in Sixth Sense. In one of the videos, the actress said that after starring for a few years in the 1994 cult classic “Muriel’s Wedding,” she flew to New York City to meet with two directors about potential roles. She said that at that time she could only commit to one of the projects and admitted that that she was way more excited about one than the other. She was quoted saying, “Night hadn’t done anything. Scorsese’s Scorsese. So, I had both my meetings and I had my hopes.”

Toni Collette recalled the time when she was casted in Sixth Sense

Toni said that after both the meetings, she was walking around in New York with a friend when she randomly had a feeling that some kind of news is coming. She then looked for a pay phone and called her hotel to check if there are any voice messages for her. “And there was indeed a message from my agent and my manager at the time. And I could feel they’re all excited”, she said. However, she had an intuition that she’d be casted in “Bringing Out the Dead” but her agent said, “No, no, no, no, wait, you didn’t hear me. You’ve been offered The Sixth Sense.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh!’”

Toni Collette talks about her experience of working in Sixth Sense

Talking about her experience in the Sixth Sense, Toni said, “There are no coincidences in life. I think you get the experiences you’re meant to have for your soul’s growth. And that movie was so meaningful on so many levels. I still have great friends from that time, and that [movie] really changed my career.”

