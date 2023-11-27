What was written in Ben Affleck's letter to Jennifer Lopez dated 2002? Exploring reports as singer tears it up in This Is Me… Now film trailer

Jennifer Lopez , at 54, is set to dazzle fans not only with her upcoming album This Is Me… Now but also a film by the same name, co-written with husband Ben Affleck. The project marks a defining era in Lopez's illustrious career, showcasing unprecedented rawness and vulnerability. Born from a nearly decade-long hiatus, the album transformed into an abstract biography, celebrating true love and the strength of the human spirit. This Is Me… Now is more than a project; it's a testament to Lopez's dedication, faith, and commitment to making positive choices. A beacon of hope and celebration of love, the film promises to unveil the real story behind the global icon in her distinctive style.

What was written in Ben Affleck’s letter to Jennifer Lopez dated 2002?

Jennifer Lopez is intensifying the anticipation for her upcoming album This Is Me...Now with a second teaser , revealing a February 16, 2024 release date. In the teaser, Lopez, adorned in a dripping wet pink gown, sits in front of a fireplace inside a high-rise, sifting through a box of memorabilia. The emotional scene unfolds as she burns an old letter, seemingly from her current husband Ben Affleck. Dated December 24, 2002, shortly after their initial engagement, the handwritten note expresses affection and a gift of flowers. The note read, “Life's tough but you’re sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you.” It is presumed that the note was signed B for Ben. The teaser, accompanied by a hummingbird's poignant visit, captures Lopez's childhood dream of being "in love."

The teaser also unveils glimpses of a grand wedding ceremony, featuring Lopez in a stunning white dress exuding allure. Despite the tantalizing wedding visuals, her husband Ben Affleck remains elusive in the footage.

What is This is Me…Now all about?

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming album, This Is Me...Now serves as a poignant sequel to her 2003 release, This Is Me...Then, which was originally inspired by and dedicated to her then-fiancé Ben Affleck. Despite their engagement ending a year after the album's debut, the iconic pair rekindled their romance almost two decades later, ultimately tying the knot in 2022.

On a Saturday morning, the 54-year-old Marry Me actress unveiled the first teaser for her highly anticipated album to her 253 million Instagram followers. The clip, adorned with 'Hear It. See It. Live It. Share It.' in gold over the green, showcases Lopez's lucky color. The teaser features a hummingbird, one of her favorite birds, and offers glimpses of the star dancing at a wedding, in a factory, in the rain, and in a Grecian setting.

The opening visuals set the stage for a whirlwind of images, including the Wedding Planner actress, known for her opulent taste, dancing in various settings. In a closing message, Lopez describes her new album, “This musical experience is a manifestation, through music, film, and reality, of a life's journey on the search for the truth about love.” Signed by Jennifer, the message encourages fans to explore more on her website.

This Is Me...No" marks the ninth studio album for the Let's Get Loud hitmaker and represents her first solo musical venture since 2014, aside from her involvement in the Marry Me soundtrack with Maluma.

