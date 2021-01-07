What To Watch: From Bridgeton to Tiny Pretty Things & The Holiday 5 things you MUST see on Netflix ASAP

Just ahead of the weekend, we are curating a list of 5 movies and shows you cannot miss on Netflix. Scroll down to see what made the list.

While 2020 may have ended, our woes of staying at home and limited social gatherings have continued in the new year. If like us, you’re still avoiding going out, which is the wise thing to do, you must be looking for the next show, movie or podcast you can give your attention to. While many films (Tenet, Wonder Woman and more) have opted for a theatrical release even during COVID, there are many gems still hiding themselves in the sea of options on streaming platforms. So to your rescue, just ahead of the weekend, we are curating a list of 5 movies and shows you cannot miss on Netflix. Happy binge-watching!

Bridgeton: The swoon-worthy drama is the perfect amalgamation of Jane Austen and Gossip Girl. Dreamy costumes, an enchantingly attractive cast, old-school British matchmaking and the chemistry and mystery is likely to keep audiences hooked and at the edge of their seats every minute. If you haven’t watched it yet, stock up on snacks and venture into the series on Friday night because you will not want to turn this off.

The Holiday: A classic in more ways than one! While the movie has a fairly modern cast of Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz in the lead, the film is one of those that brings a sense of comfort, solace and familiarity to viewers. Although a Christmas movie, The Holiday promises to lift up the most gloomiest spirits and leave you feeling good and calm.

Tiny Pretty Things: A dark drama which centres around a competitive ballet school filled with angsty teens who are rooting for each other to fail, this show is likely to remind you of Pretty Little Liars. Crisper in its making than PLL, the show’s mystery is alive till the very last second. With ten seasons and 1 season, the drama is perfect for those wanting to get lost in another world for the whole weekend.

The Prom: Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman in one frame need we say more? The film centres around a school trying to keep a young lesbian student from attending her own prom to avoid encouraging homosexuality, until broadway stars jump in to help the girl out. The musical film is heartfelt, inspiring and emotional, so stock up the tissue box before you sit for this tear-jerker.

The Stand-In: Drew Barrymore stars in a double role in the film, playing a celebrity and her stand-in body double. While the celebrity is tired of her fame after a dramatic and public meltdown, the stand-in is still game to cash in on the star’s success. This dark comedy is the perfect fit if you’re looking to take your mind off of things with a no-brainer film or show.

