What To Watch: From Lupin to Bling Empire; Here are 5 things you need to watch on Netflix ASAP

Just ahead of the weekend, we are looking back at the most riveting, heart-touching, and even features that provide comic relief to set you up for the weekend. Scroll down to see the full list.

While you’re waiting for the weekend and wishing you could be cancelling plans and watching Netflix instead, thankfully for COVID, you know very well you’re already going to be browsing one streaming platform after the next in search of movies and shows to watch. Here’s where we come in, just a few days short from the weekend, we are listing the most pathbreaking features that are available on Netflix right now. Whether you like a rib-tickling comedy like What Men Want or a thought-provoking feature like Sir, there’s something for everyone on this list. So scroll down and browse your weekend plans below.

Sir: Set in an upscale Bombay home, Sir tells the story of an optimistic young woman from a remote village starts who serves as a mere housemaid to a son of a wealthy family. While his marriage breaks before even starting, he falls in love with his caring maid who’s always striving to serve with care.

Bling Empire: Take a break from the seriousness of life and lose yourself in the mindlessness of these ultra-rich Asian folks of LA. Think of it as Crazy Rich Asians reality TV, but it gets even crazier. Still not sold on the idea? You will get to see oodles of priceless fashion, cars, billion-dollar homes, and everything over the top.

Tribhanga: The story of three generations comes into the frame when Kajol’s estranged mother falls into a coma, a self-made single mother grapples with regret and resentment while reflecting on their strained relationship.

Lupin: Based on the charming theory of a gentleman thief, Lupin is the story of Arsène Lupin who is a master of disguise created in 1905. Based on the book Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar written by Maurice Leblanc, the French film is just as riveting, if not more, than the popular book.

What Men Want: Step away from serious dramas in life and on-screen with What Men Want. The comic film starring Taraji P Henson tells the story of a sports agent, trying to be equal to her male counterparts. Until, things take an unexpected turn after she gains the ability to hear men's thoughts and uses it to her advantage.

