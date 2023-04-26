What went into the making of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part; Director McQuarrie explained

It goes without a doubt to even think about Tom Cruise making an appearance without blowing the audience's mind with his breath-taking action; while the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible was directed, it was not an easy task for Christopher McQuarrie to put the pieces together as he was faced with the difficult task of filming the movie during the epidemic.

When the world came to a halt, the writer-director was ready to begin filming on Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh installment in the Tom Cruise-starring stunt-heavy action franchise.

Christopher McQuarrie explained what went behind the shoot for the movie.

"We were in Venice, Italy, two days away from shooting in February of 2020," said McQuarrie, who previously helmed Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation in 2015 and Mission: Impossible: Fallout in 2018. "We were at the epicenter of the pandemic”. Which made it difficult to shoot due to restrictions.

Destination of the shoot, which took place in various locations

McQuarrie and Cruise, who also co-produced the picture, managed to film in a variety of exotic locations, including England, Abu Dhabi, and Norway. Despite COVID-caused shutdowns and delays.

Cast who got replaced, and a sudden decision had to be made last minute.

In the midst of this, Nicholas Hoult, whose Hulu series The Great was returning to production with Esai Morales as the baddie, had to leave the show due to commitments.

McQuarrie notes that another new series cast member, Hayley Atwell, "might have been on this movie for well over 100 days before she had her first dialogue scene, owing to the chaotic nature of the production."





Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One will release in cinemas on July 14, over two years after it was first announced.

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One will release in cinemas on July 14, over two years after it was first announced. Despite the production's numerous setbacks, McQuarrie was confident in his ability to fulfill his purpose. When speaking with EW for this early peek of the film, the filmmaker reveals that there was never a time when he feared it wouldn't be done.

McQuarrie praises Tom Cruise for being the iconic cast member of Mission Impossible.

"When you're making a movie with Tom, that's really not a factor," he explains. "And we like to say in these movies, 'Disaster is an opportunity to excel.'" We lean towards the tumult. We don't welcome it, but we accept it as a necessary part of the process."

McQuarrie gives a short summary of the movie.

Speaking to EW from his London office, the director explained that he is handling post-production on the picture while also preparing for the continuing filming for Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two (due out June 28, 2024).

McQuarrie assures that the film will be filled with the action sequences that have been a trademark of the franchise. One will include Cruise performing a well-known stunt in which he rides his motorcycle over a cliff in Norway and then base-jumps to the earth.





