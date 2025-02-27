What Were Gene Hackman's Two Oscars For? Learn About His Accolades Following His Death at 95

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

Gene Hackman, known for his roles in Unforgiven, Mississippi Burning, Superman, Bonnie and Clyde, and many others, passed away at the age of 95. The legendary actor, his pianist wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found unresponsive and later declared dead in their New Mexico home on Thursday, February 27.

Hackman was nominated for five Academy Awards in his lifetime and won the prestigious acting award twice. His first Oscar nomination was for his portrayal of Buck Barrow in the 1968 cult classic Bonnie and Clyde, which featured Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the title characters.

He was nominated again in the Supporting Actor category for the 1971 movie I Never Sang for My Father. Hackman’s first Oscar win was for Best Actor for playing maverick cop Popeye Doyle in The French Connection. He later won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven.

The late actor also received a nomination for playing an FBI agent in Mississippi Burning. Hackman was married to Faye Maltese, and the couple welcomed three children during their marriage before divorcing in 1986. Five years later, the Superman actor tied the knot with his second wife.

In a statement released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, spokesperson Denise Avila revealed that “foul play” was not suspected in the deaths of Hackman and his wife. However, the “exact cause of death has not been determined,” and the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Hackman is survived by his three children—Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie—whom he had during his first marriage.