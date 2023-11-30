What were Paul Walkers' most memorable movies? Exploring his life and career amid his death anniversary

Paul Walker was one of those actors who had a timeless quality about him, despite being an actor who worked in the 21st century his charm was undoubtedly that of an old movie star.

His eventual and untimely death only contributed to that aura, the movie star perishing in a motor vehicle incident that harkened back to the days of James Dean and was also an extension of his most famous role in the Fast and Furious franchise.

That’s one of the reasons why he is still a fascinating figure for fans and continues to inspire a cult following. Here are some of his films that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

1. Flags of Our Fathers(2006): This war film was directed by legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood in 2006. It tells the story of five marines and one corpsman who raised the flag on Iwo Jima and had their whole lives affected as a consequence. Walker played Sergeant Hank Hansen, one of the members who had raised the flag. The role utilized Walker’s charisma and traditional good looks to the fullest and told this story in the best way possible.

2. Hours(2013) : In this indie thriller film, Paul Walker played Nolan Hayes who is the last person left in a hospital after Hurricane Katrina has hit the city. His wife played by Genesis Rodiguez dies at childbirth leading to him being the only defender for his newborn daughter as looters and other malicious figures try to take over the hospital.

3. She’s All That (1999) : In arguably his second most famous role after Fast and Furious , Walker plays Dean who dares Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Zack to turn any random girl into a Prom Queen. Despite not being the star of the movie, Walker was considered a standout performer. His natural charisma and acting chops were seen by critics and audiences alike as the qualities of a future star.

4. Joy Ride (2001) : This intense thriller is a film that completely defies its name. In it, Walker plays Lewis who along with his brother and crush decides to play a prank on a truck driver. But things turn awry as that truck driver turns out to be a psychopath and intensely chases the trio all over the film.

5. Fast and Furious 7 (2015): Though all the films in the franchise from the first to the seventh feature amazing performances from Paul Walker, this last one was his last. He met with an accident before the film’s shooting could be completed leading to his brother filling in to complete his part.

