What were the best trailer cuts of 2023? From Barbie to Oppenheimer, exploring the fan-favorites

The year of 2023 saw a lot of ups and downs in Hollywood ranging from the internet phenomenon of Barbenheimer to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, to more masterpieces coming to the screen in the last quarter of the year. Now that the year is coming to an end within a few days, here is our list of the best movie trailers of this year.

They Cloned Tyrone

The 2023 Netflix movie They Cloned Tyrone garnered a lot of attention due to its mind-bending plot. But what attracted the audience to the movie was the trailer which showed the three main characters unearthing an unnerving conspiracy theory. This dark comedy, sci fi was not only a successful movie but also had a fantastic trailer complete with just the right amount of crazy to attract the attention of the audience.

Beau is Afraid

Ari Aster’s newest project starring Joaquin Phoenix is a surreal and creepy masterpiece which had an equally surreal and creepy trailer luring the audience in. Complete with fantastic cinematography and incredible acting from everyone on the cast, the trailer shows a glimpse of every bizarre adventure that Beau goes on throughout the film. It is not enough to give away the entire story, but it is enough to entice the audience. It is also one of the most visually pleasing trailers of 2023.

Oppenheimer

No movie list of this year will be complete without mentioning the phenomenon that was Barbenheimer. The Oppenheimer trailer showed the audience a glimpse of what they could expect from Nolan’s historical masterpiece. Blended with the perfect balance of colorful and black and white frames that covered two different timeframes within the film, and a star studded cast, the trailer was every bit as interesting as the film it promised.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Even though the movie will come out in 2024, the Furiosa trailer already excited a number of fans and non-fans alike of Mad Max: Fury Road. Serving as a prequel and spin off of Fury Road, the film stars Anya Taylor Joy as a young Furiosa and tells her story. The trailer promises a film of epic proportions complete with a barren desert and humongous cars racing in it. Chris Hemsworth’s appearance only makes it more interesting.

Barbie

The other half of Barbenheimer was Barbie, whose trailer dropped around the same time as Oppenheimer and took the world by storm. The trailer of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie began with the iconic shot of Barbie’s feet and then delved into the colorful plastic life of the successful ladies in BarbieLand. The film, which was expected to be an elongated advertisement turned out to be a philosophical masterpiece adorned with fun songs and amazing character development. The trailer, which was as glamorous as the movie, did not disappoint.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Easily one of the greatest movies to have come out of the year, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon’s trailer was extremely intriguing. Starring A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Brandor Fraser, the trailer of the movie promised an epic that the film itself delivered. Filled with violence, and a slight outline of a complex storyline straight out of the pages of forgotten history that David Grann chronicled in his book. The trailer is enough to send an average person’s blood boiling and burning with interest for the movie.

