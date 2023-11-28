What will Agatha: Darkhold Diaries be about? Exploring further details including episode 1 synopsis in first look

Marvel enthusiasts, get ready for a magical journey as Kathryn Hahn reprises her captivating role as Agatha Harkness in the upcoming Disney+spin-off series, “Agatha Darkhold Diaries” Marvel Studios sneakily treated fans with a preview during the Blu-Ray release of WandaVision, leaving us hungry for more.

A tease from the creators

Head writer and executive producer, Jac Schaffer, spilled the magical beans about the spin-off. After the success of WandaVision, Marvel approached Schaffer about developing something new. And guess what? “Everything I pitched included a storyline about Agatha,” she revealed. Marvel’s Kevin Feige suggested an Agatha-centric show, and Schaffer eagerly signed up. Continuing the story of Agatha and getting to know her more was immediately imperative for us as creatives.

Joining Kathryn Hahn in the mystical adventure is Aubrey Plaza as Rio, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone as Lila, Sasheer Zamata as Jen K, and Ali Ahn as Alice. The cast promises a blend of talent that will undoubtedly add layers to the enchanting narrative.

Sneak-peek from the first episode

The U.S. Copyright Office Public Records System unveiled a sneak peek into the first episode’s description. Brace yourselves, as Agatha Harkness is breaking out of a spell, eager to resume her old murderous ways. However, there's a twist—she discovers she’s powerless. The only way forward? Embark on a dangerous quest to regain her powers with the help of unlikely friends.

Marvel teased fans with a behind-the-scenes look at Agatha: Darkhold Diaries in the Blu-Ray release, showcasing new characters portrayed by Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, and Patti LuPone. The featurette hints at the mysterious and magical ambiance of the series, leaving fans eager for the winter 2023 release.

As the Marvel universe expands into the supernatural, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries promises an immersive experience filled with suspense, wonder, and the thrill of discovering Agatha Harkness's hidden secrets. Mark your calendars for the winter of 2023 and get ready to be enchanted by the captivating world of Agatha.

