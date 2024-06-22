What Will Happen To Beth Dutton At The End Of Yellowstone? Actress Kelly Reilly Shares Her Wish

Yellowstone, the beloved Western drama, is nearing its conclusion, leaving fans curious about the fate of Beth Dutton. Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, is known for her strong portrayal of the character. During an exclusive interview with TVLine, Reilly provided insights into what she hopes for Beth as the series concludes.

Kelly Reilly’s hopes for Beth Dutton

In an interview with TVLine, Kelly Reilly opened up about her ideal ending for Beth Dutton. Kelly revealed that she had always known how Yellowstone would end. “I mean, I know the ending of the show, which I’ve known for six years. We all knew what the ending would be. We’re going to film that this summer. But what would I hope for her? Peace, I think.”

As Kelly Reilly discussed the upcoming conclusion of the series, she shared her hopes for Beth’s fate. Reilly revealed that she emphasizes her desire for Beth to find peace. She believes that finding peace for Beth is as challenging as it is for anyone. She also claimed that peace requires confronting and letting go of past pains.

Beth may have a way to go before she finds peace

Beth Dutton is getting ready for a showdown with her brother Jamie, played by Wes Bentley. Jamie has been a thorn in the family’s side, and their ongoing conflict escalates as they confront each other with damaging secrets that threaten the family. Despite being fierce, finding peace is a difficult task for Beth.

Reilly has hinted at the wild ending of Yellowstone. Beth Dutton, the daughter of Montana rancher John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner), has had an evolving journey over the seasons. From her struggles with family dynamics to her intense relationship with Rip Wheeler, Beth’s story is nothing short of intriguing.

Yellowstone spinoff

As the series prepares to wrap up, viewers are eager to see how the dramatic saga of Beth Dutton will conclude. But, more than this there’s good news. There’s a new Yellowstone spinoff coming soon! Taylor Sheridan will create it and it might feature familiar actors.

Although it’s not confirmed, there will be Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, and possibly Kelly Reilly. The spinoff promises to explore more stories and characters in the Yellowstone universe. One thing is for sure, the intense drama in the spinoff will keep us hooked.

As Yellowstone prepares to wrap up, production challenges have delayed the final episode. But, anyway, you can catch the old episodes on Paramount Plus.

