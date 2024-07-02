What Will It Take For Viggo Mortensen To Reprise Aragorn In The Hunt For Gollum? Actor Explains

Lord of the Rings is a popular film franchise, and since its original trilogy was released, many more follow-up movies have also been made under the belt. Now, another one has been announced, Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, but the question is whether Viggo Mortensen who gained massive popularity after portraying Aragorn in the trilogy will return in this movie or not.

However, recently, the actor who played the Ranger of the North’s role in the original trilogy of the movie revealed what it will take to make him reprise his character in the upcoming prequel. Well, his return to the Lord of the Rings franchise depends on the script.

Viggo Mortensen addressing his return to the Lord of the Rings franchise

After attending the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF), in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Viggo Mortensen talked about whether there’s a slight chance of him returning as Aragorn in The Hunt for Gollum, the upcoming project under Lord of the Rings franchise. He said, “I haven’t read a script. So I don’t know. The script is the most important thing to me unless I’m broke, I have no money and I’m lucky to get any job. So it depends.”

Well, after being such a successful actor for years, his fans wouldn’t want him to be so broke to choose a film with a blah script. So, let’s hope the script comes along with such precision that it brings back Aragorn to the project. However, this isn’t the first time that the actor talked about his potential return. In another interview with GQ, he shared his interest in returning to Middle-earth.

He shared, "Sure. I don't know exactly what the story is, I haven't heard. Maybe I'll hear about it eventually. I like playing that character. I learned a lot playing the character. I enjoyed it a lot. I would only do it if I was right for it in terms of, you know, the age I am now and so forth. I would only do it if I was right for the character. It would be silly to do it otherwise."

The Hunt for Gollum: Many cast and crew from the previous films are returning

In May 2024, the next film of the Lord of the Rings, The Hunt for Gollum was officially announced. While Andy Serkis is going to reprise his role as Gollum and going to direct the film, the Lord of the Rings trilogy filmmaker, Peter Jackson will be producing it.

Serkis is popularly known for making a mark in pivotal roles in films like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Planet of the Apes franchise, and more. When asked about the project The Hunt for Gollum, he said that it was too early to state anything but left the audience with a hint of hope that many familiar characters might make a comeback.

